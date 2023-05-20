GLENS FALLS – For more than 15 years, Karen Le’Que has been dedicated to supporting those who need help leading normal and fulfilling lives due to mental health issues through her Kee to Independent Growth program.

“I started in a bedroom in my house, and now we have three facilities and 55 employees,” Le’Que said

That third site opened at 217 Dix Ave. in Glens Falls earlier this month, and a fourth is planned for the Glenville area.

“It’s booming,” she said. “To the point that we opened the first one in Ballston Spa, and then (another facility in) Malta within a year, because we could not accommodate everybody. There were just so many referrals.”

The service being offered at the locations is the New Journey Structured Day Program through the state Department of Health. Le’Que said the program recently opened to not only those with mental health needs, but elderly and veteran members of the community. The first day program facility opened in Ballston Spa in 2021.

On a broad level, the services that Le’Que and her team provide are for people with chronic mental health issues as well as those struggling to recover from substance abuse. Trained health care workers come into the home and provide support for the individuals, as well as their caretakers.

“We also provide, what they call psychosocial rehabilitation,” she said. “Skills such as budgeting, organizing, gainful employment, things like that.”

The program also partners with the Department of Health to provide in-home support for people who may qualify to enter assisted living facilities, but are capable of remaining in their homes with a little extra help.

“We contract with DOH and they provide the funding for us to do that,” Le’Que said. “Those types of supports could be anything, it could be home health aides, it could be day programs, it could be a new doctor, a ramp on your house, a lifeline pendent, it’s pretty endless.”

The New Journey facilities, like the new one in Glens Falls, offer a place for full-time care-givers to take their loved ones where they can be cared for by trained health care professionals, but also have social interactions and participate in community activities.

“We do a lot of on-site stuff too, we go out to lunch, we take them out into the community, to the parks,” Le’Que explained. “We have an artist as the director of the program, she graduated from Skidmore. She does artwork with them then we sell it at the local craft fairs. And then the money comes right back in for them to do things. For example, last year they sold a lot of their artwork, and they all went on a lunch cruise in Lake George.”

Le’Que said many of the people they serve suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, which can enhance their apprehension about participating in day trips and other unfamiliar activities.

“The seniors generally have dementia, so they don’t want to come, but once they’re here, they’re great,” she said.

But the program isn’t just for elderly members of the community. The New Journey program caters to anyone 18-years or older who needs a safe, well-monitored environment to spend a few hours or an afternoon. It also offers an important opportunity for those who care for their loved ones to spend some time caring for themselves.

Le’Que said in some instances the shared experience can form friendships, not only between the individuals who participate, but their caregivers as well. Such as one particular group of women whose husbands take part in the program.

“They call themselves the ‘Housewives of New Journey,’” Le’Que said with a laugh. “We just got such a kick out of them saying that, but they need to have their time to go out to lunch or go shopping or something.”

Funding for the program comes from a number of state-funded and federal Social Security programs, but Le’Que said the facilities are open to folks looking for regularly scheduled care solutions, or just day-to-day activity planning.

“If they don’t have Medicaid there are local funders that have grant processes and the grants will cover it for a certain amount of time,” she said. “We also have a sliding scale for those who pay out-of-pocket.”

Le’Que will host an open house for the community learn more about the program and tour the new Glens Falls facility from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 16.

For more information, call Le’Que at 518-309-3557, or visit www.keetoindependentgrowth.com.