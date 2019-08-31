FORT ANN — The Fort Ann motocross, ADK MX, is thriving these days, despite a continuing saga of hold-ups from a handful of residents and town planning board limits on business hours, season length and the number of riders at the track.
“We had 11,000 here last season,” said owner Jeremy Treadway on Friday at the track. “We have people coming here from Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut Rhode Island, New Hampshire. When people visit Lake George, they bring their bikes with them. It’s phenomenal. And they stop at Stewart’s or the truck stop in Fort Ann for gas and supplies.”
Still, despite ADK MX’s successful surge in riders and the resulting increase in business along Route 149, he is still trying to meet town demands.
“We’re the only business in town that, one, they control our hours and, two, they control how many bikes can come in and out,” he said. “Imagine them going to the truck stop saying you can only fill up 10 trucks a day; how long are they in business? But they’re telling me to try and run a business with both hands tied behind my back ... they tell me what days I can be open, when I can or can’t close and how many people I can allow on my track.
“All of our riders come in and use Moose Hill Lodge or Lake George RV, it’s perfect for everybody,” Treadway continued. “But we’ve got two families, six people (who live 3,000 feet away), who just continue to scream. And scream without facts, which is even worse.”
With hopes of extending his season into November, Treadway had to get town approval before doing it. So, earlier this summer he applied for the change. During the July planning board meeting, his request was slated for an August public hearing.
Nonetheless, and without prior notice, his request was tabled until the end of September at the hearing last week.
“This is the second time this happened to us,” Treadway said. “They were trying to tell me it wasn’t intentional, but it was the second time it happened. Putting it back to Sept. 23 gets it really close to the end of my season. It’s odd this happened again. “
Still, Treadway believes the oversight was not the fault of the planning board.
“As soon as the lawyer said we’d have to postpone this, all the board members looked over at the lawyer and went ‘why?’” he said. “The vice chair said, ‘What difficulty, why, what happened?”
Fort Ann Town Attorney Jeff Meyer said on Friday that applications for such changes must initially get filed with the Washington County, because the motocross is on a county roadway. But getting the application filed with the county was not ADK MX’s responsibility, Meyer said.
Once Treadway put in his application earlier this summer, the town should have forwarded it to the county for approval. Without the county sign-off, the planning board could not take action on the request, Meyer said.
“He had applied to the planning board to extend his hours and change the way he sound tests bikes coming in,” Meyer said, explaining that it wasn’t discovered until the day of the scheduled public hearing the paperwork never went to the county.
“It was tabled until next month. I’m not really sure what happened. It slipped through the cracks and the error wasn’t caught until that day,” Meyer said.
When asked about the rescheduled public hearing bumping up on the close of Treadway’s season, Meyer said, “I know.”
Several years ago, before Treadway opened ADK MX in 2016, a handful of Route 149 residents were vocal about their opposition to the dirt track. And after several meetings and hearings regarding the track, Treadway opened with several limits in place on his operation.
In addition to hours, noise levels and limits on the number of riders, the town said overnight camping was prohibited.
For the families traveling to the motocross, that’s a drawback, because they often like to stay the weekend at the track.
Over time, Treadway said he was told he would have to apply with the state to become an official state campground. And so he did.
Engineers were hired to work out state campground regulations, like adding a potable water source and public bathrooms.
“We now have men’s and women’s bathrooms,” Treadway said. “It was a big step for us, but we were persistent.”
Treadway, his wife and their young son live on the 60 acres they own off Route 149, and he said they are making their home in Fort Ann.
“We’ve said, even in court, if there is a problem, let us know and we’ll fix it,” he said. “All I want to do is live here, raise my family and support the area. That’s all I’m doing, I’m not trying to hurt anybody. I would have thought they would have said, ‘Mr. Treadway, we’re happy you’re here.’”
It took a year to do all the work, but ADK MX is now an official New York State campground, and campers can stay for $20 a night.
“People are ecstatic,” Treadway said. “It’s huge for us. Families come in and they stay two to three days.”
Also new for Treadway is a wedding barn he is building on his Fort Ann property, above the motocross track.
Nestled at the top of the property and overlooking the Lake George mountains to the left and South Bay to the right, the newly constructed barn, made to look aged, is completely hand-built and is about a month away from completion.
“We cut all these beams,” he said, pointing to the exposed golden-colored Vermont hemlock supports. “This is not a kit, we did all these beams from scratch.”
With plans to open the venue in 2020, Treadway said they already have three weddings booked.
“Can you picture this in October, with full foliage,” he said. “Our first one is in May and the others so far are in September.”
