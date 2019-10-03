Adirondack Mountain Club has selected a former state Assembly attorney to serve as its new executive director.
Longtime executive director Neil Woodworth will remain as ADK's chief executive officer for a period of time after new director Michael Barrett takes over in the coming months.
Barrett is a former foreign language interrogator for the United States Army. He went on to obtain his law degree in 2002 before serving as an attorney to the state Assembly Codes Committee. He later held executive-level positions in both the Spitzer and Paterson administrations.
After moving to Missouri, he worked as counsel to the Department of Natural Resources before becoming Deputy General Counsel to Governor Jeremiah “Jay” Nixon, a position he held for three years before being selected as the Director of the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency. For the past four-plus years, Michael served as the Director of the Missouri State Public Defender System, which included functioning as both the systems’ lobbyist and public information officer.
“Michael is a proven and dynamic leader with years of success as an advocate and policy maker. We look forward to him joining ADK,” said John Gilewicz, ADK's President.
Barrett, an avid outdoorsman and paddler, will be returning to New York later this fall, along with his wife Sebrina, who is the Executive Director of the Missouri Bar, his 13-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.
Woodworth has been with ADK for more than 15 years, and was promoted to chief executive officer last year.
“We thank Neil for his decades of service and his tremendous contribution, not just to ADK but to New York state,” Gilewicz said in a news release.
