Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival offers some sheer delights

Craft said they usually attend craft shows and fiber festivals along the East Coast, but “this is the only in-person show we’re doing this year. It’s the only one that isn’t canceled.”

Subito Farm participated in last year’s Wool & Arts Festival and “had a good time.” This year, “we didn’t know what to expect when we decided to come.” As it turned out, “people are starved for a show,” she said.

Donna and Wilfred Lago, of Olde Saratoga Farmstead in Schuylerville, had six angora rabbits, bags of fine rabbit fiber, and some of Wilfred’s photographs for sale. Donna Lago said she turned to rabbits when she could no longer work. “Rabbits are therapeutic,” she said. “They’re very gentle and docile. I hold them in my lap when I’m in my rocking chair.” Their wool can be spun with Romney sheep wool for a soft but sturdy yarn, she said.

Other vendors offered raw fleeces, wooden wares, ceramics, crafting supplies, jewelry, artwork, herbal remedies and natural body care products. Food and drink options ranged from the 4-H food booth to craft beverages, tacos, kettle corn, gyros and ice cream.