Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival offers some sheer delights

EASTON — Fiber crafters flocked to the Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival Saturday when the Washington County Fairgrounds hosted its first in-person weekend event since last year.
Mary Jean Packer, owner of Battenkill Fibers Carding and Spinning Mill in Greenwich, was selling skeins of her company’s signature yarns next to Mapleland Farm’s maple edibles. “I’m just so glad to be out,” Packer said. “Business is as good as usual. People are just so happy to be out of the house.”
With many people stuck at home for months, “knitters have run out of stock,” Packer said, although “it’s hard to imagine a knitter running out.” People are not only looking for yarn but also ideas, she said. “Who designed your sweater?” was a frequent query.
Melissa Stannard was staffing Mapleland Farms’ table next to Packer, selling maple syrup, candy, and condiments. The maple farm has been a Washington County Fair staple for years, but missed this year because the fair was canceled.
“It’s been very busy,” Stannard said. “People are happy to be out.”
Cindy Craft and her elder daughter, Sarah Monroe, were doing brisk business in knitted clothing, yarns and knitting kits at the Subito Farm booth. Craft said she, Sarah, and her younger daughter, Meghan Monroe, are in business together at the farm in eastern Massachusetts.
Craft said they usually attend craft shows and fiber festivals along the East Coast, but “this is the only in-person show we’re doing this year. It’s the only one that isn’t canceled.”
Subito Farm participated in last year’s Wool & Arts Festival and “had a good time.” This year, “we didn’t know what to expect when we decided to come.” As it turned out, “people are starved for a show,” she said.
Donna and Wilfred Lago, of Olde Saratoga Farmstead in Schuylerville, had six angora rabbits, bags of fine rabbit fiber, and some of Wilfred’s photographs for sale. Donna Lago said she turned to rabbits when she could no longer work. “Rabbits are therapeutic,” she said. “They’re very gentle and docile. I hold them in my lap when I’m in my rocking chair.” Their wool can be spun with Romney sheep wool for a soft but sturdy yarn, she said.
Other vendors offered raw fleeces, wooden wares, ceramics, crafting supplies, jewelry, artwork, herbal remedies and natural body care products. Food and drink options ranged from the 4-H food booth to craft beverages, tacos, kettle corn, gyros and ice cream.
The festival is a project of the Washington County Fair. Rebecca Breese, the fair's co-manager along with Chris Doyle, said the festival was set up differently this year to ensure everyone’s safety. Masks are required. Vendors are spread out to reduce crowding. The only demonstrations are sheep shearing, and only Lago and shearer Fred Depaul brought live animals.
“Some vendors couldn’t make it but we got a lot of new ones,” Breese said.
Most vendors are from New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts, where viral case loads are low.
“We erred on the side of caution,” Breese said.
