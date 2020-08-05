Adirondack Winery plans expansion project

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Winery is planning to expand on its site to increase its production capacity.
The town Planning Board on July 28 approved construction of an 11,000-square-foot building at the winery at 395 Big Bay Road.
The site is now home to a one-story 6,650-square-foot building, which houses the production complex and offices. The new building will house the wine-making operations.
Adirondack Winery co-owner Sasha Pardy said the company has been making its entire line of more than 35 wines at the Big Bay Road site since 2011, and its production has grown to 17,000 cases a year.
“We have outgrown our capacity in our current building and have a need for a larger winery and more office and storage space,” she said in an email.
Pardy said future phases of the project include a retail operation and, potentially, event space.
The company will add two or three new full-time positions immediately, she said, and that could grow to 10 as production and sales increase.
Luigi Palleschi of ABD Engineers told the Planning Board that parking in front of the existing building would be replaced by green space along Big Bay Road.
Landscaping, with trees, will be added, and new sidewalks will lead up to both the existing building and new building, Palleschi said.
Construction will take about a year at a cost of about $900,000, according to the application filed with the town.
Pardy said the company originally planned to break ground on the project this summer but is delaying the start because of COVID-19.
“We have been very fortunate that our wine has remained in high demand throughout this pandemic, so we still hope to break ground on the project either this fall or spring of 2021,” she said in an email.
Adirondack Winery has been in business since 2008, when it opened a micro-winery on Canada Street in Lake George. That location is now home to a tasting room and the business has another tasting room in Bolton.
In 2010, the wine-making operation moved to Queensbury. It launched the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons in 2015.
This year’s event is scheduled for Sept. 26-27 but is subject to change based on the pandemic. Pardy said she is holding off for now.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
