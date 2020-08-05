Adirondack Winery plans expansion project

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Winery is planning to expand on its site to increase its production capacity.

The town Planning Board on July 28 approved construction of an 11,000-square-foot building at the winery at 395 Big Bay Road.

The site is now home to a one-story 6,650-square-foot building, which houses the production complex and offices. The new building will house the wine-making operations.

Adirondack Winery co-owner Sasha Pardy said the company has been making its entire line of more than 35 wines at the Big Bay Road site since 2011, and its production has grown to 17,000 cases a year.

“We have outgrown our capacity in our current building and have a need for a larger winery and more office and storage space,” she said in an email.

Pardy said future phases of the project include a retail operation and, potentially, event space.

The company will add two or three new full-time positions immediately, she said, and that could grow to 10 as production and sales increase.

Luigi Palleschi of ABD Engineers told the Planning Board that parking in front of the existing building would be replaced by green space along Big Bay Road.