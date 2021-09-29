Adirondack Winery hopes to raise $12K to support breast cancer patients

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Winery is seeking to raise $12,000 to support people battling breast cancer, during its annual Drink Pink fundraiser, which will kick off on Friday.
The craft-wine producer will be donating a portion of nearly all sales throughout October to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for the Adirondacks, which provides support services to patients battling the disease. It is the ninth year the winery has hosted the fundraiser.
“In the nine years that we have done the fundraiser, I have spoken with so many customers and employees who have had their lives directly impacted by breast cancer," said Sasha Pardy, president of Adirondack Winery, in a statement.
“Beyond giving us an opportunity to raise money for a very worthy cause, Drink Pink is our chance to rally behind those in our community who need our support, to let them know we’re in their corner. We do this for them,“ she said.
Last year’s campaign raised $11,000.
The winery will be offering a variety of specialty products during the fundraiser, including a limited edition “Drink Pink Berry Breeze,” a mixed berry rosé. A pink version of the winery’s ADK Foodie Plate, featuring locally made cheese, chocolates, crashers and marshmallows infused with wines will also be available.
A series of crafting events will also be hosted to raise money, including two outdoor candle-making events in partnership with Wax ‘n’ Wix of Lake George.
A wine glass painting event at the winery’s tasting room in Bolton will be held through a partnership with Sip & Canvas of Glens Falls.
For every ticket sold, $10 will be donated to Making Strides.Tickets for all three events can be bought at adkwinery.com/tickets.
The winery will be selling raffle tickets throughout the campaign, with more than $1,000 in prizes, including wine, accessories and gift cards to Lake George area businesses.
Drink Pink will culminate with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of the Adirondacks walk at Glens Falls City Park on Oct. 24.
Nick Liporace, a senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said the organization is lucky to have a sponsor like Adirondack Winery.
“They continually raise the bar and strive to be the number one fundraising team. I have no doubt they will reach their goal of $12,000 this year," he said.
To learn more about the Drink Pink fundraising campaign, visit: adkwinery.com/drinkpink.
