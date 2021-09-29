Adirondack Winery hopes to raise $12K to support breast cancer patients

LAKE GEORGE — Adirondack Winery is seeking to raise $12,000 to support people battling breast cancer, during its annual Drink Pink fundraiser, which will kick off on Friday.

The craft-wine producer will be donating a portion of nearly all sales throughout October to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer for the Adirondacks, which provides support services to patients battling the disease. It is the ninth year the winery has hosted the fundraiser.

“In the nine years that we have done the fundraiser, I have spoken with so many customers and employees who have had their lives directly impacted by breast cancer," said Sasha Pardy, president of Adirondack Winery, in a statement.

“Beyond giving us an opportunity to raise money for a very worthy cause, Drink Pink is our chance to rally behind those in our community who need our support, to let them know we’re in their corner. We do this for them,“ she said.

Last year’s campaign raised $11,000.