Adirondack Winery expands during difficult times; grand opening held for Queensbury Tasting Room

QUEENSBURY — When other businesses were struggling to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, Adirondack Winery sought out the right resources it needed to not only survive, but also grow and expand.

Jointly hosted by the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce and Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB, Adirondack Winery celebrated the grand opening of its new Queensbury Tasting Room at 395 Big Bay Road on Tuesday.

While owners Sasha and Michael Pardy had a successful business as wine vendors and makers, they opened a dialogue with Dave O'Brien of the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency right before the pandemic gripped the country.

"I have to admire their spunk and courage because when other businesses were looking at how they were going to survive during this time frame, Mike and Sacha grabbed right a hold of it, looked for the resources they needed to help them expand," O'Brien, the IDA chairman, said at the event.

What started as a humble storefront at 285 Canada St. in Lake George has turned into an impressive operation that garnered immense support on Tuesday, not just in attendance, but also from government representatives such as Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, and state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

“Small business is the backbone of our economy, and the Pardys have become not only a fixture here in our Lake George region but also certainly an important part of our community," Stec said.

Prior to the ribbon-cutting, owner Sasha Pardy offered remarks and reminisced about the past, which wasn't without some tears.

"This building you see in front of you (the new tasting room), I call it the Taj Mahal. For so many years, we dreamed of a larger space. A place where we can not only make lots more wine but a place where can finally say 'yes' to the many things our customers have been asking us since we opened. Things we didn't have room for in Lake George."

The Adirondack Winery broke ground at the new location last fall and opened in the spring.

The new Queensbury Tasting Room, adjacent to which there is also a bigger facility for wine production, now offers wine tasting, wine by the glass, boards, local beers, spirits and ciders, winery tours and an upstairs private event space.

There are also 100 vines all around the property with an apple orchard located near the entrance.

Sasha Pardy said they opened their first location in Lake George "on a whim," with $60,000, and they made about 1,000 cases of wine that first year.

They have evolved their business to now make 21,000 cases a year, with an estimated capability of making up to 50,000 cases a year in the new facility.

When asked what IDA officials saw in the Pardys that prompted the agency to assist the winery with their tax abatement PILOT program (which offers mortgage and sales tax relief), O'Brien said the Pardys are an example of outstanding management.

"They draw not only from local markets but also help drive tourism. They have definitely shown that they can be successful in marketing their products to a large audience in 35 states and over 500 restaurants and other markets. This is a true success story and a benefit to the area," he said.