Adirondack Winery breaks ground on $2.6 million facility

“It will allow us to not only make enough wine to keep up with current demand, but to also make way for future growth — bringing our wine to more people and new markets,” she said.

“One day, we will be producing and selling about 50,000 cases here — making us one of the largest wineries in New York state,” she said.

In addition, the new 2,600-square-foot tasting room will allow them to host events and private functions, she said.

“This means that we will finally be able to say yes to so many of the things that we have had to say no to our customers for all these years,” she said.

A 2,600-square-foot outdoor space will be used for outdoor seating and light dining.

“We will also be serving not only our wine by the glass and bottle, but also the beers and ciders of other local craft producers,” she said.

The target for completion is April 2022, which would be in time for the winery’s 14th anniversary.

Cotler Architecture of Latham designed the project, which has created 12 new construction jobs. The winery plans to add 13 more employees during the next two years, Pardy said.