Adirondack Winery breaks ground on $2.6 million facility

QUEENSBURY — Brad Casacci, winemaker for Adirondack Winery, said it’s difficult to get everything to fit in the current plant.
“It’s really a game of Jenga,” he said referring to the popular game where wooden blocks are pulled from a stack until everything topples. “This pallet goes here. These barrels go there.”
Casacci is expecting more room soon as construction is underway on the company’s $2.6 million 14,000-square-foot winemaking plant and tasting room at 395 Big Bay Road.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Thursday.
Sasha Pardy, who co-owns Adirondack Winery with her husband, Michael, said they’ve followed a long road from the company’s 2008 start, making wine in the back room of a small storefront on Canada Street in Lake George. They were making the wine in glass jugs and their testing space couldn’t fit more than 15 people.
“A few people told us it wouldn’t work. A microwinery without a vineyard. What a crazy idea,” she said.
The company produces more than 35 fruit-infused and traditional wines, using grapes that are grown almost entirely in New York.
The business sold 17,000 cases of wine in 2020, Pardy said. This project will allow the company space to triple production, bringing in state-of-the-art winemaking equipment, new barrels and a lab.
“It will allow us to not only make enough wine to keep up with current demand, but to also make way for future growth — bringing our wine to more people and new markets,” she said.
“One day, we will be producing and selling about 50,000 cases here — making us one of the largest wineries in New York state,” she said.
In addition, the new 2,600-square-foot tasting room will allow them to host events and private functions, she said.
“This means that we will finally be able to say yes to so many of the things that we have had to say no to our customers for all these years,” she said.
A 2,600-square-foot outdoor space will be used for outdoor seating and light dining.
“We will also be serving not only our wine by the glass and bottle, but also the beers and ciders of other local craft producers,” she said.
The target for completion is April 2022, which would be in time for the winery’s 14th anniversary.
Cotler Architecture of Latham designed the project, which has created 12 new construction jobs. The winery plans to add 13 more employees during the next two years, Pardy said.
The company has a tasting room at 285 Canada St. in Lake George and one in Bolton Landing at 4971 Lakeshore Drive.
Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he is personal friends with the Pardys and is pleased to see them become successful and contribute to the local economy.
“Sasha is a force of nature — her drive and her enthusiasm is infectious,” he said.
Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, praised the company’s efforts to bolster the community such as creation of the Adirondack Wine and Food Festival.
“It is because of your vision, your dedication, your energy that we continue to thrive in Warren County,” Seeber said.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, also praised the company’s efforts.
“The wine and food festival has been a tremendous success in exposing our area to people who have never been here,” he said.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.