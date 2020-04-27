Adirondack Wine & Food Festival rescheduled for Sept. 26-27

LAKE GEORGE — In light of current CDC social distancing guidelines, Adirondack Festivals LLC on Monday announced it has rescheduled the sixth annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival to Sept. 26-27.
The festival, which is normally held the last weekend in June, will again be at the Lake George Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.
The decision to reschedule was made to help protect the health and safety of festival attendees and vendors, while providing an alternative date in 2020 with favorable weather, said Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC, in a news release.
“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our attendees and vendors,” said Pardy, “but we remain hopeful that come September, we are able to host our festival barring any federal, state or local regulations that would prohibit it. We are treating this pandemic very seriously and we will do everything we can to make our event as safe as possible for everyone in attendance.”
Moving the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival to September also allows the event to continue its support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. This is the third consecutive year BBBS is the beneficiary of the festival. Last year, the festival raised $15,000 for the organization.
BBBS will receive a portion of every ticket sold and proceeds from water sold at the event. The impact of COVID-19 has hundreds of BBBS children and families in need of support now more than ever, and a successful festival fundraiser would be a tremendous step toward that goal, said Bill Moon, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, in the news release.
“Funding to support our organization is being jeopardized as we all experience these economic uncertainties,” Moon said. “It is only through our partnerships with those like the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival that we are able to continue to support the youth of our community."
The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival features 120 of New York’s wineries, breweries, distilleries, cideries, artisan food vendors and food trucks.
Last year’s festival generated a $3.5 million in economic impact, with over 4,000 hotel room nights generated in the area, and this year’s festival attendance was expected to surpass 7,250, according to organizers.
Lake George Mayor Robert Blais said he supports the decision to reschedule.
“The Adirondack Wine and Food festival is one of our region’s premier annual events. We are extremely grateful that they have chosen to reschedule the event until September rather than cancel for 2020,” Blais said in the news release.
Ticket holders will be contacted about the change in dates. More information about ticket sales for the September dates will be provided on social media and adkwinefest.com. Newsletter subscribers will also be notified of the changes and can sign up for our newsletter at adkwinefest.com/signup.
