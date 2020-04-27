Adirondack Wine & Food Festival rescheduled for Sept. 26-27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — In light of current CDC social distancing guidelines, Adirondack Festivals LLC on Monday announced it has rescheduled the sixth annual Adirondack Wine & Food Festival to Sept. 26-27.

The festival, which is normally held the last weekend in June, will again be at the Lake George Festival Commons at Charles R. Wood Park.

The decision to reschedule was made to help protect the health and safety of festival attendees and vendors, while providing an alternative date in 2020 with favorable weather, said Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC, in a news release.

“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our attendees and vendors,” said Pardy, “but we remain hopeful that come September, we are able to host our festival barring any federal, state or local regulations that would prohibit it. We are treating this pandemic very seriously and we will do everything we can to make our event as safe as possible for everyone in attendance.”

Moving the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival to September also allows the event to continue its support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. This is the third consecutive year BBBS is the beneficiary of the festival. Last year, the festival raised $15,000 for the organization.