Adirondack Wine & Food Festival canceled again because of COVID-19

LAKE GEORGE — For the second consecutive year, the Adirondack Wine & Food Festival has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival organizers on Tuesday announced that the event, which was scheduled to take place June 26 and 27 at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, has been pushed back to June 2022 due to state restrictions on large events.

Under current state guidelines, outdoor venues that can accommodate at least 2,500 can host events at 20% capacity.

The guidelines would allow less than 1,000 attendees each day, the fewest guests the festival would have seen since its inaugural year in 2014, according the a news release announcing the cancellation.

Sasha Pardy, the event’s organizer, said the capacity limit, coupled with other safety protocols, would not only increase expenses for vendors, but would “severely change the flow and feel of the event” that typically brings thousands into the village.

“We would rather wait for the COVID-19 situation to improve than put on an event that cannot meet the expectations of our attendees, vendors and the community,” she said in a statement.