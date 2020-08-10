Adirondack Wine and Food Festival canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

The two-day event at the Charles R. Food Festival Commons in Lake George was scheduled originally for June 27 and June 28. In April, the event was rescheduled until September so organizers could work to ensure the festival would adhere to state and local guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus.

Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC, said it pains her to cancel the event, but she believes it is necessary. There is so much uncertainty about protocols for large events, and festival organizers want to protect the health and safety of attendees, vendors, volunteers and employees, she said.

“Over the past several months, we held out hope that we would be able to provide our attendees with the experience they have come to know and love, including sampling from more than 120 of New York’s best wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries and artisan food vendors,” Pardy said in a news release. “However, it has become clear that we would not be able to hold an event we, our attendees or vendors would be happy with.”