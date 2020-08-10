Adirondack Wine and Food Festival canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers announced Monday.
The two-day event at the Charles R. Food Festival Commons in Lake George was scheduled originally for June 27 and June 28. In April, the event was rescheduled until September so organizers could work to ensure the festival would adhere to state and local guidelines designed to limit the spread of the virus.
Sasha Pardy, owner of Adirondack Festivals LLC, said it pains her to cancel the event, but she believes it is necessary. There is so much uncertainty about protocols for large events, and festival organizers want to protect the health and safety of attendees, vendors, volunteers and employees, she said.
“Over the past several months, we held out hope that we would be able to provide our attendees with the experience they have come to know and love, including sampling from more than 120 of New York’s best wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries and artisan food vendors,” Pardy said in a news release. “However, it has become clear that we would not be able to hold an event we, our attendees or vendors would be happy with.”
Another challenge, according to Pardy, is people came from 32 states and Canada to attend last year’s event. Recent increases of COVID-19 cases from across the country have required New York state to mandate a 14-day quarantine for travelers coming to New York from more than 30 states.
In addition, Pardy said the festival holds a temporary farmers market permit from the state to hold the event and current guidelines prohibit any form of entertainment, seating and sampling on premises.
Refunds will be issued to all festival ticket holders.
Pardy said organizers will work to plan next year’s festival, which is scheduled for June 26-27 — its normal time of the last weekend in June.
Festival organizers are also going to continue fundraising efforts to benefit the festival beneficiary — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. Last year’s event raised over $15,000.
Bill Moon, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, said he was saddened to hear of the news, but thanked the festival for its support.
“The children and families we serve need us now more than ever. Our path forward remains unclear, but I am confident our community will get through these troubling times,” he said in a news release.
For more information on how to donate, visit adkwinefest.com/bbbs.
Local tourism officials also expressed disappointment about the cancellation. Last year’s festival had a$3.5 million economic impact, with over 4,000 hotel room nights generated in the area — and this year’s festival attendance was expected to surpass 7,250, according to the news release.
“We know the festival organizers are acting in the best interests of our community. Though we can’t gather now, we encourage people to buy local and support these producers and artisans any way they can. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and economy,” said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention Visitors Bureau, in a news release.
Joanne Conley, director of tourism for Warren County, thanked Pardy for her efforts.
“She began rethinking festival strategy in the early stages of the pandemic and never gave up hope that a safe event could take place this year. There is no doubt in my mind that Sasha and her team are already thinking about a bigger and better 2021 festival,” Conley said in a news release.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.