Adirondack Welcome Circle helps Ukrainian family settle in locally

QUEENSBURY — Liudmyla Kazberuk sat in her new kitchen with tears in her eyes as she spoke about America.

Kazberuk arrived in Queensbury from war-town Ukraine in late July with her daughter Anastasia, 22, who goes by Nastya, and her niece Yelyzaveta, 17.

The family was surprised to find that the American people understood the plight of the Ukrainians, who have been defending themselves from attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

A local group called Adirondack Welcome Circle, started by Dr. Kathleen Braico and Dr. Richard Leach, originally organized to bring an Afghan refugee family to the area, but switched gears and instead brought the Ukrainian family to live safely in Queensbury.

“At first when we came here, we were so excited because it’s incredible to understand how all American people, especially like Katie Braico and all your group help us,” Nastya said, translating for her teary-eyed mother.

The family is shocked, yet thankful, that Americans were willing to help and were praying for Ukraine.

When Russian troops occupied their hometown of Kherson, a port city of more than 280,000 in the southern portion of Ukraine, and Russia was terrorizing their city, the family retreated to their basement to hide.

“We were so distressful,” Nastya said.

As alarms rang out in the city, people flooded supermarkets and pharmacies buying up food, candles and medicines. Gas was scarce as people were fleeing the city.

“It’s terrible because for all time, you hear this alarm system and it’s all around your country, all the time sitting in your bomb shelter and simply pray and simply wait,” said Nastya, a recent college graduate with a journalism degree.

The family watched U.S. and U.K. news reports and saw President Joe Biden speak.

“The most important phrase we heard from Biden when he was special guest in some program, he says ‘my diplomatic resource is finished. I can’t do anything with this,’” Nastya recalled. “And we understand that it will be real problem for Ukraine.”

With an uncertain future, they decided they needed to flee the city for Poland. Nastya’s father and brother stayed behind to fight with the Ukrainian army.

They knew no one in Poland. No friends, no family.

They left home with only two suitcases filled with medicines, documents, some clothes and a Bible. They waited seven hours at the border crossing and found refuge at a church in Poland.

“It was really crazy because our military, they also can’t understand what they need to do with all these people because it was a lot of people,” Nastya said.

While they were there, a pastor from America told them about a program called Uniting for Ukraine, which provides pathways for Ukrainian refugees to seek safety in the United States.

“We were in the disinformation,” she said. “We can’t understand what we need to do next, because all the time it was like Ukraine was under massive attacks. And we were afraid that maybe Russia maybe also start fire in Poland.”

They had no way to know what Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to do to their country. They decided to try to find a way to get to safety in America.

“We know if he did it with Ukraine, he could do the same with Europe,” she said.

The pastor told them there was a group of people in upstate New York ready to give them shelter and opportunity in America.

Then Nastya got an email from Dr. Braico. The family lived in Poland for four months, and the two communicated through emails until Braico met the family at the airport on July 27.

“Google Translate has been our best friend,” Braico said with a laugh.

While their family is small, they feel like they now have a large circle of friends who are like relatives to them.

The Adirondack Welcome Circle raised funds, solicited donations and found the family a place to live. Volunteers renovated the apartment, removing wallpaper, painting walls and installing new floors.

Students from local honor societies and key clubs donated their time, as well as members of churches, the Rotary and the Lions Club. People donated household items like dishes, furniture and clothing.

The family members are still awaiting employment authorization in order to work in the United States. They are receiving New York state social services to help support them until they are authorized to work.

Yelyzaveta is attending Queensbury High School and said her new school is becoming a part of her life.

“She really adores her school because she makes new friends in the school and also all teachers they are very kind and at all times they help her in all cases,” Nastya said translating for her niece, who is still learning English.

Nastya, herself, would like to find a master’s program to continue her studies.

“And then we will see what we will have,” she said.

Right now, the family is enjoying a much quieter life in Queensbury. They have noted the patriotism of Americans as well as the vast diversity of views in the country.

“People here are free,” Nastya said. “You have really a democratic country. Ukrainian also want to be like America. You’re free from different stereotypes. Here people can live like they want to.”

They have noted the conservative viewpoints in upstate New York as well as the existence of traditional families.

“A lot of people but you all are different,” she said. “It’s really great because you can find here what you want. You can improve your skills, your level and you can do it in a lot of ways. It’s really great.”

They are eager to see more of the state, including Niagara Falls and New York City. They recently visited Vermont.

They only hear from Nastya’s father and brother through occasional text messages.

Nastya is hoping to gather up supplies to send to her brother and father, including items the army needs like tactical first aid kits, intraosseous needles, professional tourniquets, night-vision goggles, winter clothing, tactical gloves and special bandages to stop massive bleeding.

Anyone able to supply any of that equipment should contact Adirondack Welcome Circle on its website at www.adirondackwelcomecircle.org/.

The family isn’t yet sure if they will stay in the U.S. or return to Ukraine.

“It’s hard question because we don’t know exactly what will be in future,” she said. “Right now we only know that we need to start our life from the start.”