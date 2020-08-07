Adirondack Watershed Institute: Invasive control improving

Kelting said this ADI survey was conducted through questions stewards ask boaters. One question is where their boat has been in the past two weeks. He said 50% say the vessel had not been in the water in the past two weeks, which he said gives it an opportunity to dry out and lowers the likelihood of transporting invasive species.

He said 33% go back to the same waterbody over and over, which means they do not spread to other waters.

He said 18% say they’ve come from other lakes, and that’s where the risk is.

“Certainly, there is a risk,” Kelting said. “But it is perhaps lower than what people would suspect.”

Of the 837 boat launches the auditors visited, 242 were located in Adirondack counties.

Comptroller’s office spokesperson Matthew Sweeney said of the 194 launches auditors visited, they found stewards at 71 in Adirondack counties. Of the 42 launches with high-risk areas — where milfoil or zebra mussels are found on around a quarter of the craft leaving the waters — 13 were in Adirondack counties. Ten of these were visited in the audit.

He said 27 Adirondack launches had no stewards assigned to them — of 100 statewide.

Invasive improvements