Adirondack VFW Post 2475 celebrates 90th anniversary

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2475 turned 90 this year.

Chartered on April 9, 1932, the VFW post’s first commander was Frank Vanderburg and there were 32 members. Today, under the current commander, Jon Michael, there are more than 200 members.

A dinner was recently held to commemorate the anniversary. In attendance were Michael Hoag, New York state VFW commander and former post commander; Ruth Huber, New York state auxiliary president; Belinda Cole, District 3 auxiliary president; John Strough, Queensbury town supervisor; Ed Donohue, Glens Falls Ward 1 councilman; and Jim Campinell, former Ward 1 councilman.

The physical location of the post varied over the years, but in 1970, it moved to its current location at 30 Cooper St. in Glens Falls, the former Dante Civic Center and home of the Italian Immigrant Club, according to Carl Fosco, trustee and former commander.

The building was purchased in 1981 for $30,000 and has undergone many upgrades and renovations since its 1926 construction. The organization was incorporated in 1973.

In 1936, a Ladies Auxiliary was formed, followed by a Men’s Auxiliary in 2003. In 2015, the two organizations merged to become the VFW Auxiliary. The Cooper Street building is also home to American Legion Post 233 and Korean War Veterans Chapter 60.

VFW Post 2475 engages in community action activities supporting not only veterans, but the local community as well, according to a news release. It provides ceremonial firing squads for veteran’s funerals as well as Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies.

In addition to meeting the individual needs of the area’s veterans, the post annually sponsors the Hole in One for Heroes golf tournament, benefiting five local veterans agencies.

As the post continues to grow and thrive, new members are always welcome, the news release states. To become a member of the post, a person must have served in a combat zone and earned a campaign medal or citation. Further details on membership can be found at www.vfw.org.

