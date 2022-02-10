Adirondack Thunder lifts mask mandate for hockey fans

The Adirondack Thunder hockey team released a statement Thursday announcing guests in attendance at games inside the Cool Insuring Arena will no longer be required to wear masks.

"Ever since the pandemic started, we have followed local and state guidelines, and is very important to us to continue to do so," Adirondack Thunder Team President Jeff Mead said. "This allow us to remain open and keep hockey in Glens Falls. It is a group effort and we thank everyone who has helped us get back to this point."

The statement recommends unvaccinated attendees still wear masks inside the arena.

The news release comes a day after Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate for indoor businesses and events in New York.

Warren County

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins released a statement on Thursday encouraging "responsible masking."

“The city of Glens Falls will be following the lead of Governor Hochul and the Warren County Health Department in the lifting of mask mandates this week. At the same time, we are encouraging responsible mask wearing where appropriate, particularly indoors.

"Relative to other areas of New York state, our area still has a high testing rate of 8.4% when the statewide average is 3.2% — this is a significant difference. We want our city and county residents to get vaccinated, get boosted, take reasonable precautions, come together and stay safe with the hope the pandemic is beginning to draw down,” the mayor said.

Warren County Health Services reported 46 new COVID cases on Thursday.

Hospitalizations have increased. Seventeen residents are currently hospitalized, with 10 of those patients vaccinated and four of them boosted. According to the county, three residents are in critical condition.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew on Thursday reported 31 COVID patients, with five in the ICU.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has decreased again and is now at 8.4% in Warren County.

Washington County

According to New York state data on Thursday, 39 positive COVID cases were identified in Washington County out of the 520 residents tested on Wednesday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 8.4%.

Statewide

Gov. Hochul reported hospitalizations in the state were down by 272 from Wednesday to Thursday. She stated this is the lowest total number of residents hospitalized the state has seen since Dec. 20.

Hochul still urged New Yorkers to take precautions against the virus with vaccine and booster doses, despite the recent decline in COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.

"While we are seeing cases and hospitalizations continue to decline in New York state, this pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to protect our vulnerable loved ones," Hochul said in a news release.

On Thursday, 7,442 positive cases were identified out of the 205,667 COVID tests administered.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the state was down to 3.8%.

