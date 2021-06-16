Adirondack Thunder games, Saratoga Race Course to operate at 100% capacity

When the puck drops on the Adirondack Thunder season later this year, it will be in front of a full crowd.
The Thunder, on Wednesday, announced it will be hosting full crowds at Cool Insuring Arena this season after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including those on capacity, a day earlier.
“We are thrilled that we can welcome our great fans back into our building this season," Jeff Mead, president of the Thunder organization and general manager of Cool Insuring Arena, said in a statement.
The Thunder will host its home opener on Oct. 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. It will be the team’s first game in 593 days.
"This is a long time coming for not only our organization but for our fantastic community who came together to help everyone get through this devastating time. We want to thank our great fan base, community and sponsors for their continued patience and support. We would also like to thank our county and city officials for their guidance. We look forward to seeing a sold-out Cool Insuring Arena on Oct. 23," Mead said.
The Saratoga Race Course also announced it will be operating at 100% capacity this summer after the state announced that at least one dose of the vaccine had been administered to 70% of adults in the state.
Previously, the track, which operated with no fans last summer, announced it would be reserving most of its seating for vaccinated fans only. All of those in attendance would have been required to show proof of vaccination.
But those restrictions have been lifted.
Unvaccinated fans are still required to wear a mask while in attendance.
The Whitney Viewing Stand, overlooking the Oklahoma Training Track, will be reopened to the public, beginning June 26, each morning from 7 to 10 a.m.
“This season will be a celebration like no other in Saratoga’s long and storied history, and we are thrilled to open the gates to the best fans in racing in just a few short weeks,” said Dave O’Rourke, president and CEO of the New York Racing Association, in a statement.
Attendees will still receive free grandstand general admission on Opening Day, July 15, by showing proof of vaccination.
A warning
The state lifting its remaining COVID-19-related restrictions prompted new warnings from Warren County health officials on Wednesday.
Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said residents should exercise caution when in public and stay home when not feeling well.
She also encouraged residents who have not been vaccinated to get the shot.
“We are very happy that our progress against COVID-19 has allowed us to start getting back to normal, but we need to be cognizant of the fact that COVID-19 is still present in our community, and we need to continue to be careful as businesses reopen and our busy summer season arrives,” Jones said in a statement. “If you feel ill, please stay home and get tested. If you have not been vaccinated, please do so as soon as possible.”
The county reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and one person is hospitalized in critical condition.
Wednesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,508 confirmed cases. Four residents have recovered, for a total of 3,431 confirmed recoveries among known cases. Nine people are ill, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County did not report any new statistics.
- Saratoga County reported three new cases, for a total of 15,367 confirmed cases. Three people recovered, for a total of 15,174 confirmed recoveries. There were 25 people in the county still sick, including five who were hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases. The county confirmed a COVID-19 death from April, bringing the number of people who died from the virus to 28 in the county.
- Saratoga Hospital reported three COVID-19-related hospitalizations.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three COVID-19 related hospitalizations. One person is in intensive care and one other person is out of isolation.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported six new cases, a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.8%, which increased the weekly average to 0.4%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0%. The county’s weekly average is 0.1%.
- Statewide, 349 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, a positive test rate of 0.35%. A total of 628 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.