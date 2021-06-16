Adirondack Thunder games, Saratoga Race Course to operate at 100% capacity

When the puck drops on the Adirondack Thunder season later this year, it will be in front of a full crowd.

The Thunder, on Wednesday, announced it will be hosting full crowds at Cool Insuring Arena this season after the state lifted most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including those on capacity, a day earlier.

“We are thrilled that we can welcome our great fans back into our building this season," Jeff Mead, president of the Thunder organization and general manager of Cool Insuring Arena, said in a statement.

The Thunder will host its home opener on Oct. 23 against the Newfoundland Growlers. It will be the team’s first game in 593 days.

"This is a long time coming for not only our organization but for our fantastic community who came together to help everyone get through this devastating time. We want to thank our great fan base, community and sponsors for their continued patience and support. We would also like to thank our county and city officials for their guidance. We look forward to seeing a sold-out Cool Insuring Arena on Oct. 23," Mead said.