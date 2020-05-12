Adirondack Thunder deliver doughnuts to front-line workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder made a special delivery of more than 600 doughnuts to front-line healthcare workers Tuesday at Glens Falls Hospital.

The special delivery comes is celebration of National Nurses Week, which honors nurses nationwide for their hard work and sacrifice amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It’s impossible to ignore the sacrifices these healthcare workers have made throughout the course of this crisis. As an organization with deep roots in Glens Falls, we are proud to give back to our local front-line workers,” said Adirondack Thunder Director of Business Development Tadd Sipowicz. “We thank our friends at Dunkin’ for helping to organize this special delivery and hope these donuts will help our heroes get through a busy day on the frontlines.”

“Glens Falls Hospital is grateful for the partnership we have developed with the Adirondack Thunder,” said Glens Falls Hospital Director of Marketing and Communications Katelyn Jensen. “Bringing over donuts and coffee today is a wonderful gesture. We look forward to the day when we can see the Thunder back on the ice!”

The Adirondack Thunder also delivered donuts to healthcare workers at Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Health Center on Broad Street in Glens Falls.