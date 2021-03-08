Adirondack Thunder announce home opener set for Oct. 23

GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder on Monday announced that the home opener for the 2021-2022 season will take place on Oct. 23, with the team facing off against the Newfoundland Growlers at Cool Insuring Arena.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce to our fans our home opener for the 2021-22 season,” team President Jeff Mead said in a news release. “We know our fan base and community has suffered this winter without Thunder hockey. We are forever grateful to our fans, corporate partners and community that has helped support us during this difficult time.”

The team opted out of the 2020-2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Head coach Alex Loh said he is excited to have a date for when the team can see the fans again.

“It’s been difficult to be without the team and the fans for so long so this provides a light at the end of the tunnel. I have already put it on my calendar and can’t wait to see everyone at the Cool Insuring Arena in October,” Loh said in a news release.

More details on tickets for opening night will be announced at a later date.

Season tickets are on sale now at the same price as the 2019-2020 season.

