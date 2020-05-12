Adirondack Theatre Festival's summer season is canceled
ATF

The Adirondack Theatre Festival prepared a new look for the 2020 season, which has been canceled.

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Theatre Festival is canceling its summer season.

A prepared statement sent out by the festival's director, Chad Rabinovitz, says "realistic barriers outweigh our optimistic goals." But the organization is launching a fundraising project to help the festival survive and help downtown businesses.

The annual festival lasts most of the summer, pulling in sold-out crowds several nights a week to the Wood Theater and helping to fill downtown bars and restaurants.

Since that business has disappeared for the summer, ATF will use $25 from each donation of $50 or more to buy a gift card to the local restaurant or shop of the donor's choosing. Also, donors will gain access to an online platform, www.ATFestival.org/ATFonDemand, where they can watch various performances from ATF actors, clips from shows, concerts of hit ATF productions, short and feature films from past film festivals and a few full performances of local ATF shows. 

Meanwhile, ​the festival will be planning off-season events and getting ready to return in 2021.

