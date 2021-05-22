Adirondack Theatre Festival returning with laughs and music

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It hits such a nice balance, some real life and also connection between people and understanding. I wanted to do that sort of show. I feel we’ve all been disconnected,” Banta said.

ATF will also be presenting a children’s play outside in City Park, “Cinderella Goes Disco,” staged by the festival’s interns. Also, local performers are being invited to do short pre-performance shows in the alley beside the theater.

Back in the winter when Banta and the ATF staff were putting the schedule together, they thought they’d be limited to 33% capacity, so they scheduled a dozen or more performances for both shows — their most ever. But under the just-announced state guidelines, they can open to 100% capacity as long as everyone is vaccinated, so they have a lot of tickets available.

In the recent past, but before the pandemic, the festival put actors up in private homes in the Glens Falls area. This year, the staff has found Airbnb rentals for the actors in the downtown area.

The arrangement works well, because the actors need not only a place to sleep but a place to live in, with a kitchen for cooking and a couch for relaxing, and they’re within walking distance of the theater.