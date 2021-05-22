Adirondack Theatre Festival returning with laughs and music

GLENS FALLS — After a year with no live performances, Adirondack Theatre Festival is returning to the Wood Theater stage with a summer schedule that, in one way or another, has been influenced by the pandemic that changed everything in 2020.
The season starts with a comedy, “Slow Food,” about a couple going out for their anniversary and getting served by a waiter who doesn’t bring their orders but does deliver comic relief.
Martha Banta, a founder of the festival who is returning to lead ATF through a transition season, following the departure of Producing Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz, said she wanted to start with something funny.
“It’s a really lovely funny play,” she said.
After the year we have all had, she said, “I just wanted to kick off with a good laugh for everyone.”
The play is outrageous and hilarious, she said, and will resonate with “everyone who’s ever waited a little too long” for their food.
ATF’s other full-scale production, “Traffic and Weather,” is a tribute to musical maestro Adam Schlesinger, who wrote for TV and movies and was the guiding genius behind the pop groups Fountains of Wayne, Ivy and Tinted Windows. Schlesinger died at 52 last April of complications from COVID-19.
Banta, who lives and works in theater in New York City, was an admirer of Schlesinger’s work and contacted him seven years ago about putting together a show based on the Fountains of Wayne album “Traffic and Weather,” released in 2007.
Banta worked for years as a director of “Mamma Mia!” a show that weaves a story around an assortment of Abba songs, and she pitched doing something similar with Schlesinger. Eventually, though, they decided to make the show more of a concert, with each song presented as a story, like a series of live music videos.
“His songs have stories,” Banta said, which anyone who has ever watched the music video for Fountain of Wayne’s biggest hit, “Stacey’s Mom,” can attest.
Her work with Schlesinger was put off when he started writing songs for the TV show “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” but she went back to it after the shock of his death.
“We’re calling it a tribute concert. I feel like it’s a tribute to him and his music,” she said. “He had this really wry, funny way of looking at things.”
The festival will also include two shows of a reading of a new play, “Minding Miss Mae Mae,” in development by a new playwright, Phillip Christian Smith. In the play, a home health aide cares for Miss Mae Mae, who uses a wheelchair. When the aide’s 30-year-old son comes home to detox, she brings him to work with her and the young man finds a connection with Miss Mae Mae.
“It hits such a nice balance, some real life and also connection between people and understanding. I wanted to do that sort of show. I feel we’ve all been disconnected,” Banta said.
ATF will also be presenting a children’s play outside in City Park, “Cinderella Goes Disco,” staged by the festival’s interns. Also, local performers are being invited to do short pre-performance shows in the alley beside the theater.
Back in the winter when Banta and the ATF staff were putting the schedule together, they thought they’d be limited to 33% capacity, so they scheduled a dozen or more performances for both shows — their most ever. But under the just-announced state guidelines, they can open to 100% capacity as long as everyone is vaccinated, so they have a lot of tickets available.
In the recent past, but before the pandemic, the festival put actors up in private homes in the Glens Falls area. This year, the staff has found Airbnb rentals for the actors in the downtown area.
The arrangement works well, because the actors need not only a place to sleep but a place to live in, with a kitchen for cooking and a couch for relaxing, and they’re within walking distance of the theater.
Banta has stayed connected to Glens Falls and the festival since leaving for the city in 2007, and this return as interim director, under challenging circumstances, has been a positive way to emerge from the pandemic.
“It just feels like a really warm welcoming situation everywhere,” she said.
“The ground has been shifting a lot under us since I started in January. We’re just kind of rolling with it and changing as it goes.
“Everyone understands that, because we’re all doing that in our lives.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support from the whole board. It’s been really nice, to step back in time again.”
The enforced leisure and isolation of the pandemic was difficult, she said.
“For a good chunk of time, I did what everyone did: ‘I’m going to clean my garage, ride my bike every day.’
“But the reality was so hard. It feels so good to come out of that.”
All live theater was put on hold, and she found herself yearning for it.
“I feel like if I saw someone playing guitar on a street corner, I would sit down and cry, because it felt so long since I had that experience,” she said.
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star.
@trafficstatic.