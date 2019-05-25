GLENS FALLS — On Saturday, a small crew fine-tuned corners and angles while building the set for the first show of the Adirondack Theatre Festival summer season.
“We’ve been here for a week,” said Technical Director Andy Campbell, who came to Glens Falls for the summer from Farmville, Virginia, where he is an assistant professor at Longwood University.
Campbell said he and Master Carpenter Kevin Pendergast and Carpenter Thomas Tifft spent the past week building the set for “Calling All Kates” in the lower level of the Charles R. Wood Theater to make sure everything works.
And once finished, they will take it all apart and in essence do it all again, rebuilding it on the stage of the Wood Theater.
“We are creating our own airline,” said Producing Artistic Director Chad Rabinovitz about the first show. “It’s almost all built.”
The set, designed by Chicago designer Shane Cinal, replicates the inside of a plane and takes the audience around the world during the production.
“In ‘Calling All Kates’ the narrator is a musician, playing guitar, piano,” he said. “For the first show, we start by taking everybody on a trip around the world, which makes sense because the whole season is like a trip in itself.”
And this year, because the sets are highly technical, Rabinovitz said he hired an extra carpenter and electrician to help with the summer set builds.
Rehearsals for “Calling All Kates” begin on Monday, and Campbell said he hopes to have the set moved on stage soon. But as soon as they finish, the build team will begin the next show for the packed summer season.
“The exciting thing about this season is the quality of the shows,” Rabinovitz said. “This season is the best thing I’ve done here. This is our 25th Anniversary season and it has to be big.”
Last year, ATF did a developmental reading of “Calling all Kates.”
“It was our most popular reading,” Rabinovitz said. “We added three characters to the show based on the audience feedback from last year. It was significant feedback to develop new songs. They (the audience) are really part of something original.”
Dedicated to new plays and musicals, ATF’s 2019 season comes on the heels of a record-breaking, sometimes sold-out, 2018 season that saw both doubled attendance and subscribers.
Rabinovitz said that all the staff and actors will be in Glens Falls by Sunday, but he is still looking for short term housing in July.
“I need one for a week and one for two weeks,” he said.
Rabinovitz said they have already sold out of one special event.
“Doing this so early is a good sign,” he said. “Sales are going good, so please get tickets early, as we can’t add more shows on the main stage.”
The new season, celebrating ATF’s 25 years in Glens Falls, runs June 14 through Aug. 9 at the Charles R. Wood Theater, featuring four main stage shows and four special events.
