Adirondack Theatre Festival director looking forward to big, new season
GLENS FALLS — Like most years, Chad Rabinovitz is in love with the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s slate of new plays, but this year he’s especially thrilled with the level of groundbreaking work.

“There are very large cast shows this year,” said Rabinovitz, ATF producing artistic director. “And ‘Tuning In’ is the largest ATF show in history. There are 13 in the cast and 10 in the band.”

Rabinovitz unveiled ATF’s new summer season last week at The Queensbury Hotel.

“We are thrilled to announce our 26th season,” said Rabinovitz said. “This is the best season we’ve had.”

Last year, the final show of the season, “Beau,” closed each night with double standing ovations and the entire season was a “smash hit,” Rabinovitz said at the time.

Explaining that theaters expect about a 65 percent attendance, and a good season is 75 percent with 80 percent a really big deal, he said last season’s ATF shows were about 95 percent sold.

“Every single special event sold out, and Jonathan Burns (“Flexible Comedy”) was extended twice,” Rabinovitz said. “If you don’t count the matinees, we sold out.”

Famed for their new works, the upcoming season opens on June 12 with “The Moon and the Sea” by Douglas Lyons, the creator of last season’s acclaimed musical, “Beau.”

“The Moon and the Sea” runs from June 12 to June 20 on the main stage, and is written by Douglas Lyons, concept and songs by Creighton Irons, directed by Josh Rhodes and presented in partnership with The Directors Company.

“Douglas is coming back and his music is unbelievable,” said Rabinovitz. “It’s soul, pop,

Schedule

The Adirondack Theatre Festival new season begins on June 12 at the Charles R. Wood Theater in Glens Falls and it runs through August.

  • June 12 - June 20 on the main stage, the “Moon and the Sea,” book by Douglas Lyons, concept and songs by Creighton Irons, directed by Josh Rhodes and presented in partnership with The Directors Company.
  • June 23-July 8 in the PB&J Cafe, “Cinderella Goes Disco,” by Shubert Fendrich.
  • June 30-July 8 on the main stage, “Apropos of Nothing,” a comedy by Greg Kalleres and directed by Chad Rabinovitz.
  • July 10-July 11, Simon Coronel’s “Magic Smackdown,” an original evening of entertainment starring award-winning stage and television magicians (and regulars of the Magic Castle) competing in an interactive magic show.
  • July 16-July 23 on the main stage, “Eastbound,” a musical drama by Cheeyang Ng and Khiyon Hursey and directed by Desdemona Chiang.
  • July 19-July 20, “Rap Guide to Culture,” written by and starring Drama Desk Award Nominee Baba Brinkman.
  • July 26-July 27, “Matt Rodin: Live and Acoustic,” featuring the star of last year’s hit musical, “Beau.” Rodin celebrates the release of his new album, “Matt Rodin: Live at Home.”
  • July 31-Aug. 7 on the main stage, “Tuning In,” a golden era musical from the writers of the ATF hit, “Front Page Flo.” Written by George Pinney, Ron Newell, Sara Kass, and Larry Kass with music by Emmy winner Larry Kass. Directed and choreographed by Tony nominee and Emmy winner George Pinney.

Flex Passes

Adirondack Theatre Festival Summer Season Flex Passes are now on sale. The passes are flexible and can be used for several performances or several individuals for one show. 

  • Three passes                $99
  • Five passes                 $130
  • Seven Passes              $155

Individual tickets go on sale on April 7 and  run between $35 and $45, depending on seating. 

For more information or to purchase: 

Related to this story

