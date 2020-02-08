Adirondack Theatre Festival director looking forward to big, new season

GLENS FALLS — Like most years, Chad Rabinovitz is in love with the Adirondack Theatre Festival’s slate of new plays, but this year he’s especially thrilled with the level of groundbreaking work.

“There are very large cast shows this year,” said Rabinovitz, ATF producing artistic director. “And ‘Tuning In’ is the largest ATF show in history. There are 13 in the cast and 10 in the band.”

Rabinovitz unveiled ATF’s new summer season last week at The Queensbury Hotel.

“We are thrilled to announce our 26th season,” said Rabinovitz said. “This is the best season we’ve had.”

Last year, the final show of the season, “Beau,” closed each night with double standing ovations and the entire season was a “smash hit,” Rabinovitz said at the time.

Explaining that theaters expect about a 65 percent attendance, and a good season is 75 percent with 80 percent a really big deal, he said last season’s ATF shows were about 95 percent sold.

“Every single special event sold out, and Jonathan Burns (“Flexible Comedy”) was extended twice,” Rabinovitz said. “If you don’t count the matinees, we sold out.”