GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Theatre Festival officials have unveiled their 29th summer season.

The details were scheduled to be released at a sold-out “Beatles Bash” benefit for the company Saturday night.

In a first for the festival, all of the season’s shows will include music.

Additionally, the final production will boast the biggest company of artists ever to grace ATF’s stage, according to a news release.

“This year, the Adirondack Theatre Festival team takes our artistry to the next level,” stated ATF Managing Director Tracey Sullivan in the release. “Audiences who enjoyed big productions like ‘Front Page Flo’ (2018), irresistible comedies like ‘Slow Food’ (2021) and cutting-edge concerts like ‘Mystic Pizza’ (2022) will see everything they love about ATF come together.”

Sullivan noted there are “27 actors, 18 musicians, 32 costumes and over 50 songs” in the new season.

‘The Last Wide Open’

The subscription season kicks off at the Charles R. Wood Theater with “The Last Wide Open,” a comedy by Audrey Cefaly with music by Matthew Nielson and new translations by Juan Francisco Villa.

“The Last Wide Open” is described by playwright Cefaly as “‘Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune’ meets ‘Groundhog Day,’” and is a “quirky romance (with) a metaphysical twist” set in an Italian restaurant. Synopsis: “After closing time, two lonely co-workers seem destined to collide. Lina is a waitress who’s fed up with romance. Roberto is an immigrant dishwasher with a talent for poetry. She plays ukulele. He plays guitar. As three parallel realities unfold, fate gives them a last chance at love.”

‘Pump Up the Volume’

Following “The Last Wide Open” will be a concert presentation of the new musical, “Pump Up the Volume,” based on the 1990 film starring Christian Slater. The story follows Mark, a teen outcast, who rocks a small town by launching an underground pirate radio station from his bedroom. Synopsis: “When tragedy strikes a classmate, the powers that be blame the hard-talking radio pirate and try to hunt him down. Soon, Mark must decide whether to sign off for good or to keep the air alive.”

According to the ATF announcement, Glens Falls audiences will be the first in the U.S. to hear the new Broadway-bound version. It is directed by Dave Solomon (“Tootsie” first national tour), with a book by Jeremy Desmon and music by Jeff Thomson.

‘Tuning In’

The season’s final show will be the biggest in the 29-year-old company’s history, according to ATF officials and will feature 13 actors and an orchestra of 10.

The Tony- and Emmy award-nominated creators of ATF’s 2018 hit, “Front Page Flo,” return with their latest musical: “Tuning In.” Synopsis: “Set in the early 1960s, this spirited romp transports us to the Harmony Hill Retirement Community, where stars of Cincinnati’s golden age of radio still perform on nostalgia station WLK. When a slick CEO threatens the beloved institution, these senior stars team up with spunky college interns for an epic radiothon. The big-band score calls for three trumpets, three saxophones and a trombone as well as drums, bass, and piano.”

The show has more than 25 musical numbers and is penned by Larry Kass, George Pinney, Ron Newell and Sara Kass, with music and lyrics by Larry Kass.

Okee Dokee Brothers

In another first, ATF will team up with Proctors Collaborative to welcome the Okee Dokee Brothers for a family-friendly concert at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

ATF will offer the spring concert as an add-on for subscribers before the summer season begins.

On March 31 at 7:30 p.m., the Grammy-winning Okee Dokee Brothers, Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing, will celebrate outdoor adventures with Americana folk tunes and lessons about “preserving nature for future generations.”

“ATF invites subscribers to bring their favorite young audience members for a new tradition with these five-time Parents’ Choice Award winners who have been called ‘two of family music’s best songwriters,’” the release states.

“These shows all tackle big themes: the longing for human connection, the multiplicity of immigrant experiences, the tough truths of being a teenager, the struggles of a community against corporate greed and the need to protect our environment,” ATF Producing Artistic Director Miriam Weisfeld said in a statement. “These shows inspire us to reflect on big topics while dazzling us with humor, heart and great tunes.”

Three-show subscriptions are $130 until May 1 and may be purchased at www.atfestival.org, or by calling the Wood Theater box office at 518-480-4878, or in-person at the box office at 207 Glen St. The box office is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.atfestival.org.

Martha Banta and David Turner, along with a 12-member founding committee, created the Adirondack Theatre Festival in 1993 and presented its first 18-day season of new and contemporary theater at the French Mountain Playhouse within the Lake George RV Park in Queensbury in 1995. Currently, each summer ATF produces a nine-week season at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls.

The organization operates under a Small Professional Theatre Agreement with Actors’ Equity Association, with the actors seen on the ATF stage, as well as the designers and directors, having worked regularly on and off-Broadway, on television and in movies.