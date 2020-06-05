Adirondack Theatre Festival announces innovative online series

GLENS FALLS — Unable to bring audiences in for live shows this summer, Adirondack Theatre Festival will be bringing live shows to audiences in their homes this fall and winter.
Chad Rabinovitz, producing artistic director of ATF and Bloomington Playwrights Project in Indiana, has come up with an innovative way to do live theater and keep people safe from COVID-19 infection by creating shows that will be staged on the online meeting platform Zoom. Audience members will buy tickets, then attend the show via computer at scheduled times.
The experience will be interactive and will be enhanced through props each member of the audience will receive in the U.S. mail, thus the name — "In the Box Entertainment."
It's an innovation conceived in response to the restrictions of the pandemic, the result of searching for a way to get the live performance experience without risk of exposure, Rabinovitz said.
"What we've done hasn't been done. I don't have many reservations about whether it will work. It's really on how well we can spread the word. Our thirst for entertainment is not going down," he said.
Just streaming videotaped performances will always fall short, he said.
"No theater person would argue, 'Oh yeah it's better livestreamed.' It's always a consolation prize to the real thing. It's just not optimized. The thought is, why not create an art specifically for Zoom?" he said.
The boxes will bring the fun of discovery and anticipation to the shows, he said. Ticket-holders can wonder what's in the box before the show starts (Don't open before the virtual curtain rises!) and be surprised by what they contain.
The "Cruise in a Box" show in November, for example, will send patrons a towel for folding into an animal for the bed (the cruise director will teach you how), an ocean-scented candle and an umbrella for shading a tropical drink, among other things. The contents of the box set the scene for the show by changing the at-home environment in a way that can't be done in a theater.
The "Magic in a Box" show in September will send participants props that the magician will employ in performing tricks.
The series is a joint venture with the other theater festival in Bloomington that Rabinovitz directs, and tickets will be sold in both markets. ATF is also bringing in Mills Entertainment of Saratoga Springs, a theatrical production company that works on national tours, to help with production.
Performers for the shows will most likely be working from their own homes, where studio sets will be put up, Rabinovitz said.
A "box" show is also being prepared for the film festival ATF puts on each fall, and it will go ahead even if the festival is held in October.
"I don't know what October is going to hold. I'm still hoping there will be a live element. But if we move forward with the film festival, there's no way to do it the same," he said.
The films will be available digitally, but on a schedule, and customers will get a box with swag to make the experience more like going to a theater than watching in your bedroom: a red velvet rope for keeping out unwanted roommates, for example, and popcorn, a lanyard with your ticket info, maybe a tissue for watching the "drama block" and, Rabinovitz said, "How about a nice romantic candle for the romance block?"
"We want to do more than just throw it up online," he said of the films.
He sees the box entertainment concept as lasting beyond the end of the pandemic and becoming another source of revenue for ATF and other theater festivals.
"I see this as being licensable," he said. "I know what we're creating is going to be engaging and fun and a game-changer."
The Zoom shows will allow ATF to reach out to an unlimited audience, he said: "I can have a hit show, but these events can actually go viral. All of a sudden, the sales part of me is like, there's so much potential."
