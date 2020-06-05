Adirondack Theatre Festival announces innovative online series

The boxes will bring the fun of discovery and anticipation to the shows, he said. Ticket-holders can wonder what's in the box before the show starts (Don't open before the virtual curtain rises!) and be surprised by what they contain.

The "Cruise in a Box" show in November, for example, will send patrons a towel for folding into an animal for the bed (the cruise director will teach you how), an ocean-scented candle and an umbrella for shading a tropical drink, among other things. The contents of the box set the scene for the show by changing the at-home environment in a way that can't be done in a theater.

The "Magic in a Box" show in September will send participants props that the magician will employ in performing tricks.

The series is a joint venture with the other theater festival in Bloomington that Rabinovitz directs, and tickets will be sold in both markets. ATF is also bringing in Mills Entertainment of Saratoga Springs, a theatrical production company that works on national tours, to help with production.

Performers for the shows will most likely be working from their own homes, where studio sets will be put up, Rabinovitz said.

A "box" show is also being prepared for the film festival ATF puts on each fall, and it will go ahead even if the festival is held in October.