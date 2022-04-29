Adirondack Theatre Festival announces 2022 season

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Theatre Festival on Friday announced its 28th season during a celebration attended by supporters at Downtown Social.

The season includes exclusive first looks at new drafts of titles that have generated "major buzz" throughout American theater, said Miriam Weisfeld, who as producing artistic director is presenting her first ATF season.

“Our season represents a reinvestment in the festival's core strengths,” said Weisfeld in a news release. “Audiences can expect a diverse range of groundbreaking artists as we nurture new work traveling from Glens Falls to the world.”

The summer season at the Charles R. Wood Theater includes an exclusive look at a new draft of the "Mystic Pizza" musical that Broadway World says “beautifully places mostly tunes from the 1980s by such well-known artists as John Mellencamp, Van Morrison, Melissa Etheridge and others around an engaging true-to-life story and characters that matter.”

Also, ATF is presenting an “athletic” new adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit."

The 2022 season's lineup:

"The Chinese Lady" (June 15-26): Fresh from a sold-out run at New York City's Public Theater, this show is quickly becoming one of the most widely produced plays in America. In a little-known true episode from the 19th century, a 14-year-old girl is brought from China to New York Harbor and put on display as the first Chinese woman in America. Her surreal journey takes her from President Andrew Jackson’s Oval Office to P.T. Barnum’s circus tent to the harsh reality of the Chinese Exclusion Act. "This haunting portrait allows us to gaze into a hidden past, as the past gazes back at us," ATF said in a news release.

"The Hobbit" (July 6-17): An "athletic new adaptation" of one of the best-selling fantasy books of all time, according to ATF. "Bilbo Baggins lives a complacent life until the Dwarfs, robbed of their riches and displaced from their homeland, call on him to be their ally. Five virtuosic actors transform into goblins, spiders, wolves, elves, eagles and more in a battle against the forces of greed and corruption."

"Last Stop on Market Street" (July 28-31): A concert presentation for all ages based on an award-winning picture book about a bond between grandparent and grandchild. This new musical features a script by Cheryl L. West, author of two upcoming Broadway shows, and songs by the father-son team of Paris Ray Dozier and Lamont Dozier, co-writer of Motown songs including "Stop in the Name of Love," "Heat Wave," "Come See About Me," "How Sweet It Is To Be Loved By You," and more. ATF says: "An irresistible musical experience and a heartwarming lesson in service to others.

"Mystic Pizza'"(Aug. 5-7): A concert presentation based on the 1980s movie starring Julia Roberts, this new musical features a treasure trove of hit songs by Melissa Etheridge, John Cougar Mellencamp, Debbie Gibson, Cyndi Lauper, Van Morrison and more. "Adirondack Theatre Festival was proud to host a developmental retreat for this show last winter. Now ATF audiences can be the first to hear the new draft in a concert presentation before the show travels the country," an ATF news release states.

Subscriptions are $155 for adults and $95 for youths age 18 and younger and are available by phone 518-480-4878 or in person from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at the Charles R. Wood Theater box office at 207 Glen St., or through atfestival.org.

