Adirondack Technical Solutions offering free hot spot in Argyle

ARGYLE — Adirondack Technical Solutions is offering a free hot spot to connect community members to the internet.

The hot spot was setup this past weekend at their offices located at 5439 state Route 40 near the intersection of county Route 44 and state Route 40, according to a news release.

This Wi-Fi hot spot features a 50 megabyte fiber internet connection and is free for all students to use to download course materials. The hot spot covers a large parking area and allows for plenty of social distancing.

To join, click on the wireless network named “Students”. No password is required. The network is monitored closely and may be limited at times.

If you are having issues with the connection, please call 518-638-2020 and a tech will be able to assist you.

Please refrain from walking to the office as essential employees are working on our critical customer needs.

