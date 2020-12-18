Adirondack Sports Complex dome in Queensbury collapses because of snow

QUEENSBURY — The owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex, also known as The Dome, is seeking help to remove snow after the air-supported structure collapsed on Thursday.
Doug Miller said he and two other employees were working to do a controlled deflating on Thursday morning when it was apparent that the region was going to get much more snow than had originally been forecast.
They were bringing all the equipment toward the portion of The Dome that connects to the support building, where there is more protection.
However, they still had more work to do when The Dome started to collapse around 12:10 p.m.
“Everything was off the main turf. Three-quarters of The Dome is pretty well protected. It’s just that north end that sustained the damage,” he said.
No one was hurt. A dome collapse does not happen as quickly as a building collapse, Miller said.
There was some damage to the structure, according to Miller.
“The batting cage post went through. We’ve got some pretty long tears there,” he said.
Now, they have to remove the snow to assess the damage to the structure. It can only be done by hand with shovels and tarps, according to Miller.
“You can’t put snowblowers or machinery on there because if you do, you run the risk of snagging on other parts of the fabric and doing additional damage to The Dome,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
He is appealing to his customers to come out at 10 a.m. Saturday to assist in the effort. The more hands the better.
“I’ve known places that have gotten it done in two or three days. I know places that have taken 10 days,” he said.
He estimated that there is at least a week’s worth of temporary repair work and the permanent fix will depend on the amount of the damage.
Another dome in Binghamton also collapsed in the snowstorm. Two athletic field domes in Colonie and Albany were deflated in a controlled fashion before there was any damage.
All of the local programs are on hold including soccer, field hockey, baseball and softball training and tournaments. Miller said his sports complex just finished one session of programs and the second one was supposed to start right after Christmas.
There are not any alternative venues, according to Miller.
“No place has any fields the size of what we’ve got,” he said.
If he could get open again during the third week of January, that would be ideal, he said.
The recreational facility on Sherman Avenue had previously collapsed on the night of Feb. 7, 2011. The facility was shut down for more than two months for repairs and reopened that April.
In 2016, the Adirondack Sports Complex settled a lawsuit with the company that designed, built and maintained the structure. The owners of the complex had claimed losses of more than $1 million.
Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.