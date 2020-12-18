Adirondack Sports Complex dome in Queensbury collapses because of snow

QUEENSBURY — The owner of the Adirondack Sports Complex, also known as The Dome, is seeking help to remove snow after the air-supported structure collapsed on Thursday.

Doug Miller said he and two other employees were working to do a controlled deflating on Thursday morning when it was apparent that the region was going to get much more snow than had originally been forecast.

They were bringing all the equipment toward the portion of The Dome that connects to the support building, where there is more protection.

However, they still had more work to do when The Dome started to collapse around 12:10 p.m.

“Everything was off the main turf. Three-quarters of The Dome is pretty well protected. It’s just that north end that sustained the damage,” he said.

No one was hurt. A dome collapse does not happen as quickly as a building collapse, Miller said.

There was some damage to the structure, according to Miller.

“The batting cage post went through. We’ve got some pretty long tears there,” he said.

Now, they have to remove the snow to assess the damage to the structure. It can only be done by hand with shovels and tarps, according to Miller.