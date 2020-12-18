Adirondack Sports Complex dome in Queensbury collapses because of snow

QUEENSBURY — The heavy snow caused Adirondack Sports Complex’s inflatable dome to collapse on Thursday.

Adirondack Sports Complex owner Doug Miller could not be reached for comment.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough confirmed the collapse on Friday.

“He hopes to be back up and in business by the end of January,” Strough said.

The facility was not occupied at the time.

The recreational facility on Sherman Avenue in Queensbury, also known as The Dome, had previously collapsed on the night of Feb. 7, 2011. The facility was shut down for more than two months for repairs and reopened that April.

In 2016, the Adirondack Sports Complex had settled a lawsuit with the company that designed, built and maintain the structure. The owners of the complex had claimed losses of more than $1 million.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

