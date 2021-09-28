Adirondack searches and rescues down since 2020, but so is ranger force

The number of search and rescues in the Adirondacks is down 27% since last summer, but fewer rangers are patrolling the park, and 2021 is still outpacing 2019.

On June 1, 2020, a man in his 40s was hiking in Washington County when he had a seizure. He was wheeled out of the woods by two forest rangers. The next day, three hikers got lost, unprepared for wintry conditions while hiking up Mt. Marcy. A ranger found the group and helped them off the mountain.

In the following days, a father and son ran out of water hiking above Lake George. A father and daughter needed to be rescued while paddling near Old Forge. Groups of hikers also got lost going up Giant and Dix mountains. There was a logging injury in Saratoga County and an injured teenager in Fulton County. In all, 10 search and rescues took place within the first week of June.

“Summer of 2020 as a forest ranger in the Adirondacks was extremely busy," said Chuck Kabrehl, a union representative for rangers. "It was off the charts level of business for us.”

From Memorial Day to Labor Day last year, 167 search and rescues took place in and around the park. Last year set a new record, with 492 search and rescue missions statewide. The Adirondacks were especially busy, with hiker traffic surging during the pandemic.