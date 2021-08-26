Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce staff to receive Henry Crandall Award

GLENS FALLS — The entire staff of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has been selected to receive this year’s Henry Crandall Award.

In the past, the award has been given to individual recipients who have brought about improvements to the community and demonstrated commitment to Crandall Public Library.

But the Trustees for Crandall Public Library, which hands out the award each year, changed how they viewed the award in light of the contributions from the staff and volunteer members of the chamber.

The organization, headed by Michael Bittel, is made up of 21 board members and 23 ambassadors who represent more than 700 members throughout Warren, Washington, Essex and northern Saratoga counties.

Kathy Naftaly, library director, said chamber staff has gone above and beyond serving its members, and consistently worked to support the library and area nonprofits, particularly during the pandemic.

"We’re honored to recognize the staff and volunteers of the chamber for their many significant contributions,” she said in a statement.