Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce staff to receive Henry Crandall Award

GLENS FALLS — The entire staff of the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce has been selected to receive this year’s Henry Crandall Award.
In the past, the award has been given to individual recipients who have brought about improvements to the community and demonstrated commitment to Crandall Public Library.
But the Trustees for Crandall Public Library, which hands out the award each year, changed how they viewed the award in light of the contributions from the staff and volunteer members of the chamber.
The organization, headed by Michael Bittel, is made up of 21 board members and 23 ambassadors who represent more than 700 members throughout Warren, Washington, Essex and northern Saratoga counties.
Kathy Naftaly, library director, said chamber staff has gone above and beyond serving its members, and consistently worked to support the library and area nonprofits, particularly during the pandemic.
"We’re honored to recognize the staff and volunteers of the chamber for their many significant contributions,” she said in a statement.
Chamber staff has worked to update business owners with vital information during the pandemic, including updates on the Paycheck Protection Program, business loans handed out by the Small Business Administration and the latest COVID-19 dispatches from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The organization has also hosted information sessions on the vaccines, giving members an opportunity to ask questions of medical professionals.
Past recipients for the award have included retired state Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury; Judge Richard J Bartlett of Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes law firm; and retired New York State Supreme court Justice David Krogmann, among others.
The library will host its Henry Crandall Award function on Oct. 13 at the Queensbury Hotel, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
For more information or if you would like to sponsor or be a member of the honorary committee, call 518-792-6508, extension 284.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.