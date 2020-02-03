Adirondack refuge must give up birds, Fish and Wildlife Service decides

Wendy Hall and her husband Steven Hall have said the catalyst for the license being revoked was an injured, unlicensed bald eagle that was found by the DEC and USFWS during a spot inspection.

DEC spokeswoman Maureen Wren said that ever since Wendy Hall’s federal permits expired, she has been “in illegal possession of her previously licensed migratory birds and has since taken in additional migratory birds without license authority.”

Wendy told the Enterprise she was unaware that her federal permits had expired until her applications to keep the birds were denied recently.

“The person that I paid to do it, unbeknownst to me, didn’t put them in the mail,” she said. “I didn’t know that until I started looking to why I didn’t get the renewal.”

Still open, looking ahead

The current employee the Halls have chosen to take over the rehabilitation side of the AWR — while they focus on education — has been waiting a month to get approval for her work from the USFWS, according to Steven Hall. He said the USFWS and DEC have been difficult to get in touch with, and they are now working with representatives of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s office on this issue.