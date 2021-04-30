 Skip to main content
Adirondack Quaker Meeting House to resume group worship Sunday
Adirondack Quaker Meeting House to resume group worship Sunday

The Adirondack Quaker Friends Meeting in South Glens Falls will resume in-person worship beginning this Sunday.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Quaker Friends Meeting will resume in-person worship beginning this Sunday.

The historic meeting house is located at 27 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls. 

Masks and social distancing are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and all are welcome, according to a news release.

Waiting Worship is 10-10:30 a.m. and Meeting for Worship is 10:30-11:30 a.m.

On the following Sunday, May 9, members of the Friends Meeting will join the international movement of "Standing for Peace." The public is invited to join those gathered in front of the meeting house for 10 minutes of silence starting at 11:45 a.m. The movement is based on the book written by Sharon Mehdi, "The Great Silent Grandmother Gathering."

