Adirondack Quaker Meeting House to resume group worship Sunday

Masks and social distancing are required. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available, and all are welcome, according to a news release.

On the following Sunday, May 9, members of the Friends Meeting will join the international movement of "Standing for Peace." The public is invited to join those gathered in front of the meeting house for 10 minutes of silence starting at 11:45 a.m. The movement is based on the book written by Sharon Mehdi, "The Great Silent Grandmother Gathering."