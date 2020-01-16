Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament rescheduled due to weather
Pond Hockey Tournament

Players compete in the Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament at Crandall Park in 2019. This year's event will be held in Lake George and has been rescheduled to Feb. 22 and 23.

 Greg Brownell file photo,

LAKE GEORGE — The second annual Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament has been rescheduled due to a lack of ice and cold weather. 

The tournament will now be held Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Teams now have until Feb. 1 to register for the tournament at https://adirondackpondhockey.com/sign-up/

The cost is $570 per team and organizers are also offering a full refund if the weather does not cooperate. The tournament will feature two divisions and 40 teams. Players must be 18 years old and each team is guaranteed three games. 

Teams will also receive complementary tickets to the Feb. 21 Adirondack Thunder hockey game. 

For the latest updates follow Adirondack Pond Hockey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/adirondackpondhockey/ or online at www.adirondackpondhockey.com

