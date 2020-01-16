Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament rescheduled due to weather

LAKE GEORGE — The second annual Adirondack Pond Hockey Tournament has been rescheduled due to a lack of ice and cold weather.

The tournament will now be held Feb. 22 and Feb. 23. Teams now have until Feb. 1 to register for the tournament at https://adirondackpondhockey.com/sign-up/

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The cost is $570 per team and organizers are also offering a full refund if the weather does not cooperate. The tournament will feature two divisions and 40 teams. Players must be 18 years old and each team is guaranteed three games.

Teams will also receive complementary tickets to the Feb. 21 Adirondack Thunder hockey game.

For the latest updates follow Adirondack Pond Hockey on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/adirondackpondhockey/ or online at www.adirondackpondhockey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0