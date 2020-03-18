Adirondack Pediatrics needs infant formula

They are trying to limit foot traffic in the office to reduce the chance of spreading the new coronavirus.

They have also started doing telemedicine and treating patients in the parking lot.

“We’ve been trialing telemedicine, with very limited cases, over the last couple of years,” he said. “Now we are starting to schedule a lot more of our patients with it.”

That is mainly because insurance companies announced that patients would not have to pay a deductible or copay if they used telemedicine during the pandemic. It also reduces the chance of spreading the virus.

“Because of the coronavirus this week and the insurance companies really stepped up and clarified the guidelines — no cost-sharing to patient — so we’re just going to roll with it and use the resources to protect our staff as well as our patients,” Bates said.

Telemedicine can’t be used for everything. Ear infections, for example, require the provider to look in the child’s ear, which can’t be done with a cell phone camera.