Adirondack Pediatrics needs infant formula

GLENS FALLS — Adirondack Pediatrics needs donations of specific types of formula, for WIC families that can’t find them in local stores.
They could buy online, but not with WIC.
Many stores are suddenly out of stock of Similac Alimentum, Enfamil Infant, Enfamil A.R., and Enfamil Enfacare. The stores that might have them are not easily accessible by people without cars.
All of the formulas are “specialty” types for babies that do not tolerate the more basic formulas, said office manager Abe Bates. The office usually keeps all four in stock to give to parents as they try to find a formula their babies can drink, and to help WIC families until their WIC allowance can be increased to cover the cost of the more expensive formulas.
“We are completely out,” Bates said, of Similac Alimentum. “We could use that in powder or liquid.”
Of the others, he has only a few cans left.
He has called for more, but delivery has been delayed.
“If people have other formula to donate, we would accept it. But those are the ones we are trying to get more of,” he said.
Anyone who can donate could simply drive to the parking lot at 84 Broad St. and call in, at (518) 798-9538. Office workers will pick it up from the car.
They are trying to limit foot traffic in the office to reduce the chance of spreading the new coronavirus.
They have also started doing telemedicine and treating patients in the parking lot.
“We’ve been trialing telemedicine, with very limited cases, over the last couple of years,” he said. “Now we are starting to schedule a lot more of our patients with it.”
That is mainly because insurance companies announced that patients would not have to pay a deductible or copay if they used telemedicine during the pandemic. It also reduces the chance of spreading the virus.
“Because of the coronavirus this week and the insurance companies really stepped up and clarified the guidelines — no cost-sharing to patient — so we’re just going to roll with it and use the resources to protect our staff as well as our patients,” Bates said.
Telemedicine can’t be used for everything. Ear infections, for example, require the provider to look in the child’s ear, which can’t be done with a cell phone camera.
And people who have symptoms similar to the new coronavirus need to be seen but perhaps not in the office. If a patient has symptoms such as a fever, cough, and trouble breathing, providers are donning protective equipment and meeting the family in the parking lot.
Often, the child can be treated there. Children can also be brought in through a private entrance to a room for nebulizer treatments and other care that can’t happen in the parking lot.
