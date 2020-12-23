Adirondack Park's first high-speed electric vehicle chargers unveiled in Schroon Lake

SCHROON LAKE — In an effort to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles throughout New York, the first non-proprietary EV fast chargers in the Adirondack Park were unveiled on Tuesday.

Four 175-kilowatt direct current fast chargers have been installed at the Sunoco gas station, 1567 state Route 9, and can power any fully electric vehicle regardless of make or model, according to a news release from the New York Power Authority.

The chargers mark the fifth location completed as part of the statewide EVolve NY charging network being installed along key travel corridors to make charging quick and convenient for electric vehicle drivers.

“We appreciate the progressive thought process that went into the decision to participate in the EVolve NY program. We are thrilled that the Schroon Lake Sunoco Station will be a host site adding this green energy source to the North Country corridor,” said Schroon Lake Town Supervisor Jeff Subra in a news release. “The versatility to rapidly charge any type of electric vehicle will undoubtedly increase the demand and use of this technology in the greater Schroon Lake community and provide for travelers throughout the Adirondacks.”