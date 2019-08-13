{{featured_button_text}}

RAY BROOK — The state Adirondack Park Agency will forgo its regular monthly board meeting this week due to a lack of actionable items.

The meeting was scheduled to take place Thursday and Friday this week, but a notice on the agency’s website says there will be “No August meeting due to absence of items that require Board action.”

The APA board, which is made up of eight citizens appointed by the governor along with three state agency representatives, currently has just one appointed member serving on a valid term after a string of resignations over the past year. Board members are appointed to four-year terms but may continue to serve after their appointments have expired.

There are seven vacancies. Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent four nominees to the state Senate for confirmation earlier this summer, but the Senate’s Environmental Conservation Committee did not advance the nominations.

Board member Chad Dawson is the sole member on a valid term, while Art Lussi, John Ernst, William Thomas and Daniel Wilt are serving on expired terms. Acting Chair Karen Feldman, who replaced Sherman Craig as the board’s head, resigned in May; she later said it was over a pay dispute. Since that time, Lussi and state Department of Economic Development designee Bradley Austin have served as acting chairs.

The APA is next scheduled to meet on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 12 and 13.

