Adirondack Nationals Car Show returned to a sold-out crowd

LAKE GEORGE — A colorful sea of shiny chrome covered the lawn and parking lot of the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Saturday for the Adirondack Nationals Car Show.

Bill Trigg III, CEO of Make-A-Wish’s Northeastern chapter, stood at the gate handing out wristbands.

“This is our first time as a beneficiary of the car show. There will be a check ceremony at 4:30 (p.m.) and we are just grateful for anything we get to help make wishes come true,” he said on Saturday afternoon.

Trigg said the Northeastern chapter is responsible for the wishes of critically ill children in 15 counties and $0.75 of every dollar goes to granting wishes.

“The donations obviously help, but I am out here to also raise awareness. We never turn anyone down who needs a wish due to financial constraints. We just get out there and work that much harder,” Trigg said.

Even outside the gates of the show, up and down Canada Street, spectators sat on lawns and in parking lots of local businesses in their folding chairs watching the hot rods roll in and out of town.

Residences with empty driveways or spacious yards had signs posted for paid parking. Even businesses usually closed up for the season had signs for parking at $20 or $30 a car.

The sidewalks were crowded and the sun was shining as Warren County Sheriff’s patrolled the main drag. Saturday’s warm weather sent many spectators and participants in search of shade during the all-day event.

Mayor Robert Blais said on Friday that the crowds for the annual show “seem to be just as large as ever.” The most complaints usually stem from “people not in the show coming to do burnouts.”

“I know the show was sold out, but we are still experiencing some problems with the cars of people not in the show burning out on the main street and creating some unsafe conditions. A big show like this creates a lot of inconveniences for the locals. A lot of people don’t like the show at all, but economically, it’s a tremendous boost,” he said.

Hudson Falls resident Michael Johnson was joined by his parents Lynn and Dave, from Latham, with their cars — Johnson’s blue and white 1964 Chevy Impala, his dad’s purple 1957 Bel Air and his mom’s blue 1969 Camaro convertible.

The family was stationed in folding chairs behind their cars, with Johnson’s recently winning best paint job in a different car show for the marbleized blue sparkling accents on the contrasting white. The inside still contains original style swiveling seats.

They said they participate in the show together every year and enjoyed the time as a family doing what they love.