Adirondack Nationals Car Show canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Nationals Car Show has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizers on Wednesday announced the show — which was scheduled for Sept. 10-13 — has been canceled over concerns about complying with guidelines put in place to contain the spread of the virus.
"It's always been our first priority to provide safety for car show participants, our guests, volunteers and of course our members," organizers said in a video message posted on Facebook.
"We would not be able to follow the current guidelines by the CDC and other agencies to have a safe show."
More than 1,600 vehicles participated in the annual car show held last year at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Canada Street.
The resort did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.
But village Mayor Robert Blais said the event's cancellation is another blow the local economy, which is dependent on the summer tourism season.
"We're disappointed, but we understand their need to cancel," he said.
Blais said the annual event means the lose of around $45,000 for the village's coffers between permits and parking meter revenue. Local bars and hotels, he said, will likely lose out on far more.
"It is obviously one of our two big events, so it's a great loss for the economy of our entire region," he said.
Still, Blais said he expects many of the attendees will likely visit the village because they had already planned vacations.
A number of motorcycles were spotted in the village the week Americade was expected to take place back in June. The event was canceled earlier this year after originally being rescheduled to the end of July.
In other news, the Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament scheduled for Aug. 3 was also canceled Wednesday after the state's Department of Environmental Conservation denied the necessary permit for the tournament to take place.
The tournament, which benefits Prospect Center in Queensbury, typically has more than 800 participants each year.
Blais said business in the village has been better than expected this year given all the safety restrictions put in place by the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
