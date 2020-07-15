Adirondack Nationals Car Show canceled

LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Nationals Car Show has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Event organizers on Wednesday announced the show — which was scheduled for Sept. 10-13 — has been canceled over concerns about complying with guidelines put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

"It's always been our first priority to provide safety for car show participants, our guests, volunteers and of course our members," organizers said in a video message posted on Facebook.

"We would not be able to follow the current guidelines by the CDC and other agencies to have a safe show."

More than 1,600 vehicles participated in the annual car show held last year at the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center on Canada Street.

The resort did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday.

But village Mayor Robert Blais said the event's cancellation is another blow the local economy, which is dependent on the summer tourism season.

"We're disappointed, but we understand their need to cancel," he said.