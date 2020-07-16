Adirondack Nationals Car Show canceled

Blais said losing the annual event means the loss of about $45,000 in village revenue from permits and parking meter money. Local bars and hotels, he said, will likely lose far more.

Blais said the event has grown as big as Americade in recent years: “It is obviously one of our two big events, so it’s a great loss for the economy of our entire region.”

Organizers of the car show said refunds are being offered through adirondacknationals.com.

Those who signed up to participate in this year’s event can forgo a refund and have their name added to the list of participants for next year’s event, which is scheduled for Sept. 9-12.

Many of the people who were planning to attend this year’s car show will likely still visit the village because they have already planned vacations, Blais said.

A number of motorcycles were spotted in the village the week Americade was expected to take place in June. The event was rescheduled to the end of July, then canceled altogether.