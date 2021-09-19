Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts postpones concerts due to rising COVID cases

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts announced Sunday that it will postpone the remainder of its 2021 Weekend Series to 2022.

Officials cited the rise in COVID cases in Hamilton County and elsewhere, "along with the highly contagious nature of new variants," as the reason.

“We make this decision in the interest of the health and safety of our members, staff, performers, volunteers and others, with the unfortunate realization that we cannot fully protect our audiences or staff from this virus,” said George Cordes, ALCA general and artistic director, in a news release.

This decision means the arts center will postpone the following events to the spring: "Alex, Ryan & Friends: A Musical Celebration," scheduled for Sept. 25 as part of the Great Adirondack Moose Festival; "Rock the Arts Center: Spring Street," scheduled for Oct. 2; and "Forever Wild," scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9. Any tickets already purchased will be fully refunded.

Cordes and the ALCA board of trustees also decided that the arts center will remain open only through Sunday, Sept. 26, rather than Oct. 10, the original closing date for the 2021 season.