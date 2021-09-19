Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts postpones concerts due to rising COVID cases

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts announced Sunday that it will postpone the remainder of its 2021 Weekend Series to 2022.
Officials cited the rise in COVID cases in Hamilton County and elsewhere, "along with the highly contagious nature of new variants," as the reason.
“We make this decision in the interest of the health and safety of our members, staff, performers, volunteers and others, with the unfortunate realization that we cannot fully protect our audiences or staff from this virus,” said George Cordes, ALCA general and artistic director, in a news release.
This decision means the arts center will postpone the following events to the spring: "Alex, Ryan & Friends: A Musical Celebration," scheduled for Sept. 25 as part of the Great Adirondack Moose Festival; "Rock the Arts Center: Spring Street," scheduled for Oct. 2; and "Forever Wild," scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9. Any tickets already purchased will be fully refunded.
Cordes and the ALCA board of trustees also decided that the arts center will remain open only through Sunday, Sept. 26, rather than Oct. 10, the original closing date for the 2021 season.
Those who wish to experience the arts center’s current gallery exhibits, the photography of Cathy Marczyk and the shelf-mushroom artwork of Robert Hameline, will need to do so by Sept. 26. Hours at the arts center remain Thursday-Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.
“The board and staff of the arts center are gratified by our incredible accomplishments of this season, including our concerts, our Summer Theatre Festival, and our gallery exhibits, and we certainly feel we ended on a ‘high note’ by hosting the Seagle Festival show 'There's No Business Like Show Business,'” Cordes said.
“We feel that we created safe performance spaces with both our indoor events and outdoor concerts in our tented ALCA-Seltzer Space throughout the summer. We are no longer confident of maintaining that level of safety going forward,” he added.
Cordes said he looks forward to resuming the arts center’s popular online ALCA-Seltzer Series during the off-season with new virtual content.
He encouraged arts center supporters and patrons to watch for news of the 2022 season of live programming, with concerts, theater, visual arts, and workshops, “all with the COVID-19 pandemic hopefully a distant speck in our rear-view.”
Arts center events were sponsored by Cloudsplitter Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts through a Restart NY Rapid Live Performance grant. Cordes said he anticipates funding from those grants will carry over to 2022 due to the unexpected necessity of rescheduling the performances, but further donations are always appreciated.