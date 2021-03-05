 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adirondack Friends Meeting plans chicken and biscuit dinner to go on March 13
0 comments

Adirondack Friends Meeting plans chicken and biscuit dinner to go on March 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A chicken and biscuit dinner is being offered by the Adirondack Friends Meeting of South Glens Falls. 

The dinner can be picked up on Saturday, March 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the meeting house at 27 Saratoga Ave.

The cost per dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10. 

The dinner includes chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and dessert. 

Enter on Saratoga Avenue. Two exits are on the east side. 

Call ahead for doorside pickup.

Face masks are required. For more information, call 518-798-1601. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK condemns ongoing Myanmar violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News