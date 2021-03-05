Adirondack Friends Meeting plans chicken and biscuit dinner to go on March 13

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A chicken and biscuit dinner is being offered by the Adirondack Friends Meeting of South Glens Falls.
The dinner can be picked up on Saturday, March 13, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the meeting house at 27 Saratoga Ave.
The cost per dinner is $10 for adults and $5 for children under 10.
The dinner includes chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable and dessert.
Enter on Saratoga Avenue. Two exits are on the east side.
Call ahead for doorside pickup.
Face masks are required. For more information, call 518-798-1601.
