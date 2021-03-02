 Skip to main content
Adirondack Folk School to hold Quilt Block Challenge
Adirondack Folk School to hold Quilt Block Challenge

LAKE LUZERNE — The Adirondack Folk School is calling for quilters, soon-to-be-quilters and all other interested people to participate in its sixth biennial Quilt Block Challenge.

This year's theme is "Adirondack Mask-erade."

Quilt block packets can be picked up at the school at 51 Main St., Lake Luzerne, at any time. If you are unable to come in, call at 518-696-2400 and a packet can be mailed.

A completed block must be returned to the school by April 5.

The blocks will be hung for public viewing April 23 and 24, after which they will be sewn together into a quilt which will be raffled off later in the year.

For further information, contact the Folk School at 518-696-2400.

