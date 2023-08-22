Back again, the annual Hearts for the Arts Gala fundraiser for the Adirondack Folk School will bring talented mentors and students together at the Hitching Post in Lake Luzerne on Sept. 30.

This year’s gala will raise funds to ensure that the school’s mission continues and support their expansion.

“We expect that we’re going to expand some more,” said Terri Cerveny, executive director of the school. “We are trying to prepare and plan for adding a new…10,000-square-foot building to be able to accommodate everything on this campus.”

The school has two locations, the original in Lake Luzerne and a storefront in the Outlet malls on Route 9 in Queensbury. It opened in 2022.

Cerveny said the school is currently working with the town board to assemble requests for proposals from architecture and design firms for the building project. She said they hope to award the project sometime in October. They will have a better sense of the cost of the project after they get concepts from the designer.

Attendees to the gala will be treated to live folk music, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and the annual Patron of the Arts Award. The mixer will also allow people interested in learning more about the classes to hear directly from teachers and students alike, who will be in attendance.

“We focus on celebrating and teaching the arts and traditions of the Adirondacks,” Cerveny said.

Cerveny listed blacksmithing, woodworking; weaving and other fiber arts; clay sculpting; cheese-making; and soap-making as just a few of the skills folk may learn at the school.

She said being able to offer specialized classes in the arts of the Adirondacks is another way to reach the legions of visitors who pass through each year, as well as keeping local traditions alive.

“You can learn, you can create, and you can explore, and that’s part of our moto as well,’ she said. “We really are trying to continue to teach the kinds of crafts and traditions that this area is known for and ensure that the next generation can continue to practice these kinds of crafts.”

At the gala, a silent auction will also be held, stocked with hand-made crafts from the school’s patrons, as well as donated baskets from local vendors.

“We like to support each other,” Cerveny said. “We’re all kind of in this together, certainly in this area.”

The gala will kick-off at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 30, at the Hitching Post.

For more information about the school, or to purchase gala tickets, visit, www.adirondackfolkschool.org, or call (518) 696-2400.

