Adirondack Folk School finds an outlet on Route 9

QUEENSBURY — While there is no sign out front, the hand-finished canoe on display in the windows near the door and the large weaving looms visible against an adjacent wall give passersby an idea of the activities within.

Upon entering the former Christopher & Banks store, the smell of wood fills the space as the crafting customers put the finishing touches on their stained-glass mosaics.

Despite living near the Adirondack Folk School's main building in Lake Luzerne, young couple Katharine Attwell and Ed Babcock attended their first class at the school's newest location among the Route 9 outlet stores in Queensbury.

"We live in Luzerne over by the school and we have frequently gone by, but this was our first class," Babcock said.

His fianceé was already planning to register for a cheese-making class in September.

In April 2021, the vacant storefront behind the Log Jam Restaurant was offered up by the Moore family, who own the Log Jam Outlet Center, to be used by the school for the canoe-making class.

Ed Moore, owner of Moore and Co., said the idea was born after taking the canoe class himself.

"It was my two brothers, my brother-in-law, my cousin, and myself, like a family thing. That's my canoe right there," Moore said, motioning to the wooden boat on display.

He said a connection with one of the board members led him to offer the space up to the school.

"We had this space available and it's good to see it being used. I couldn't think of anything better to be here, aside from medical care," he said with a laugh.

Moore said he anticipates this will create more awareness for the school, having a location in a more populated area.

John Cerveny, president of the Adirondack Folk School, agreed, calling the school a "hidden gem."

"When we were able to reopen in July of 2020 after COVID hit, enrollment really began to skyrocket," he said.

The school was then looking for ways to incorporate more classes, but that required more space as well.

Seeking more visitors

While the folk school is always aiming to draw local traffic to the classes offered, Cerveny said with the new location comes new opportunity.

"Over the summertime, we really hope to involve people just visiting Lake George. We are trying to plan some half-day classes, perfect rainy day activities for families visiting the area," he said.

Cerveny also thinks the location provides more for those taking the classes, suggesting participants can also go shopping or have lunch in the same plaza.

One of the instructors, John Vaughn, said this was his second time teaching at the new location and the convenience and space make teaching there enjoyable.

"It's so much space I have trouble filling it up with my voice sometimes, but it's nice to be in a circle again while still being able to spread out a little bit," Vaughn shared.

Executive Director Scott Hayden said he thinks the additional location is the driving force behind the 200 classes being offered in 2022.

Since new space was first used in April 2021 to provide more room for the canoe class, more than 50 classes have been scheduled at the location this year with plans for more.

He said the accessibility this location offers will show people in the area that these projects are possible. Hayden hopes to promote what the folk school aims to be: "a hands-on learning experience alongside world-class instructors."

Hayden agreed with Cerveny and Moore, explaining that one of the biggest obstacles for enrollment has been the lack of awareness.

"Our two biggest barriers are people just knowing about our school in the north country and the belief that people can't do the things that we are offering because they aren't crafty," Hayden said.

He expressed that one of the most gratifying feelings common among members and those who attend classes is the self-confidence that can be found.

"When people finish a class, they feel so proud and accomplished that they created an heirloom-quality piece. It is so empowering, it can apply to other areas of life too. If I can do this, what else can I do?" Hayden said.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

