GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Film Festival 2019 is gearing up for a bigger than ever October weekend with a packed schedule of new film screenings and special events.

With 135 scheduled films, including award-winning headliners, features, documentaries and shorts, there is a bit of something for everyone. Or as festival organizer Chad Rabinovitz said, "There are 25 things for everyone."

The increasingly popular festival, in its fourth year, kicks off on Oct. 17 with "Pretenders," a film by James Franco, shot entirely in Albany. It opens with a shot of the historic Palace Theatre on Clinton Avenue.

"It hasn't even been released yet," said Rabinovitz about the film, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Charles R. Wood Theater.

Other headliners include: "Extra Ordinary," "Badhaai Ho," "Greener Grass," "Loving Vincent: The Impossible Dream" and "The Peanut Butter Falcon."

The festival runs through Oct. 20.

Tickets are now on sale online, at the Charles R. Wood Theater Box office, 207 Glen St., or by calling 518-480-4878.

For more information visit https://www.adkfilmfestival.org.

For more information visit https://www.adkfilmfestival.org. 

