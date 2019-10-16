THURSDAY, FRIDAY, SATURDAY, SUNDAY
4th Annual Adirondack Film Festival
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Theatre Festival will present the 4th Annual Adirondack Film Festival Thursday through Sunday at several locations.
The Adirondack Film Festival will show feature films, short films, webseries, children’s films and documentaries. In addition to film screenings, the festival will include panel discussions, meet and greet events, parties, and Q&A’s with the filmmakers and casts.
Festival passes range from $30 to $85. For the schedule and more info visit https://www.adkfilmfestival.org/festival/schedule/.
FRIDAY
Lecture with Nathan Meltz
GLENS FALLS — The Hyde Collection will host Nathan Meltz, lecturer and artist, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at 161 Warren St.
Nathan Meltz, an RPI lecturer and artist specializing in graphic arts, will present correlations between his own art processes and the methods of reproducible media on display in the Picasso, Braque & Léger special exhibition. Nathan uses art to investigate the influence of technology on every facet of life, including family, food, politics and war.
Cost is $5 for members; $8 for non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.
FRIDAY
The Brokenhearted at the Cool Insuring Arena
GLENS FALLS — The Cool Insuring Arena will host The Brokenhearted—Tom Petty Tribute at 8 p.m. Friday at 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Cool Insuring Arena is excited for the return of The BrokenHearted-Tom Petty Tribute as they bring the hits and deep tracks from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to Heritage Hall.
Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at the Upstate Chevy Dealers box office at the Cool Insuring Arena or online at www.coolinsuringarena.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
15th Annual Haunted Barn at The Little Theater on the Farm
FORT EDWARD — The Little Theater on the Farm presents its 15th annual haunted barn from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 27 Plum Road. Touted to be the scariest in the area. The theme this year is haunted barn spooktacular.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12, younger than 4 are free. Call 518-932-6985 for more info.
SATURDAY
Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Lake George Free to Breathe Walk
LAKE GEORGE — The Lung Cancer Research Foundation’s Lake George Free to Breathe Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at 17 W. Brook Road. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. The event will feature a route of approximately three miles. Walkers may complete the entire route or choose an early turnaround point. As a special way to honor those impacted by lung cancer, participants will also have an opportunity to dedicate a hope flag to a loved one. Music, snacks and festivities will be available for all ages to enjoy.
Registration is $25 for adults, $15 age 12 and younger. (No charge for anyone who has ever received a lung cancer diagnosis). All participants receive an official event T-shirt. For event related inquiries and sponsorship opportunities, contact Alana Seger, regional director, community engagement: 608-828-8843; aseger@lcrf.org or the Free to Breathe Events Team: 608-828-8852; events@lcrf.org. To register, visit lcrf.org/lakegeorge.
SATURDAY
Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
GLENS FALLS — The Adirondack Thunder hockey team takes on the Worcester Railers in the regular season home opener at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza.
Opening night is presented by Catseye Pest Control and fans can enjoy a light-up glow stick giveaway. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for youths. For tickets and more info visit http://echlthunder.com/.
SATURDAY
14th Annual Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest
LAKE GEORGE — The Adirondack Brewery will be hosting their 14th Annual Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 33 Canada St.
Enjoy a day full of all things Oktoberfest with the beautiful Lake George Fall foliage as your backdrop. There will be non-stop polka music, Adirondack Brewery Beer Garden, bratwurst, dancing, knackwurst, keg tossing, weisswurst, potato pancakes, stein hoisting, New York State guest breweries, costume contest, endless beer sampling, local wine, craft cider, cornhole, dancing chickens, fall foliage, artisan cheese and more.
There will be free parking in the large High Peaks Distilling/Biscotti Brothers lot at 1 Canada St.
Cost is $40 in advance or $45 at the door; $5 designated driver tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://lakegeorgeoktoberfest.com/adirondack-octoberfest/.
SATURDAY
Soupapalooza and the Farm Fun Festival
CAMBRIDGE — Long Shadows Farm will be hosting a Soupapalooza and Farm Fun Festival from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 84 Dr. Brown Lane.
There will be pony/horse rides, wagon rides, games, face painting and horsemanship demonstrations and music by Deena Chappell. Argyle Brewery will be on tap. Beer not included in the ticket price. Gates open at 2 p.m. for farm fun activities. Farm festival activities from 2 to 4 p.m. Soup is on from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 full day ticket (soup and activities); $25 Soupapalooza ticket in advance; $35 at door; $5 farm activities per person. Advance tickets available at www.longshadowshorses.org/event/soupapalooza-and-the-farm-fun-festival-october-19-2019.com.
SATURDAY
Trunk or Treat at Up Yonda
BOLTON LANDING — Up Yonda Farm will host a Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at 5239 Lake Shore Drive.
Celebrate Halloween with car-to-car trick or treating, spooky stories by the fire, games, crafts and prizes for the best car decorations. Event is free, rain or shine. For more information, visit www.upyondafarm.com.
SATURDAY
Tony DeSare: The Big Band Show
HUDSON FALLS — Come and celebrate the official grand opening of The Strand Theatre from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at 210 Main St.
After three years of renovations and hundreds of concerts, the theatre space will be done in time to welcome hometown native Tony DeSare and his Big Band Show. As an added bonus, the show will also feature fellow Hudson Falls graduate and world renowned pianist/arranger, Tedd Firth.
Tickets are $40 and $30 for seniors, students or veterans. For tickets and more info visit https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4308543.
SATURDAY
Locktoberfest on Canal Street
FORT EDWARD — The Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace Farmers’ Market will host Locktoberfest from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at 63 Canal St.
Locktoberfest is a celebration of the Harvest on New York State’s Canals. There will be free children’s activities and live music from some of the area’s best entertainers, food and unique local products made by artisans and farmers and a craft beer tasting tent where you can sample the best of the region all in one place. There will also be a 5K.
Visit the Fort Edward Canal Street Marketplace website and Facebook page for more information about the event at Canalstreetmarketplace.org.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
West Mountain Fall Festival
QUEENSBURY — West Mountain Ski Area will host their Fall Festival from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 59 West Mountain Road.
The Fall Festival will be full of fall food and drink favorites like pumpkin and apple pie, butternut squash, apple cider doughnuts, hot and cold apple cider, BBQ pulled pork and more. There will be plenty of activities for adults and children including a petting zoo, pony rides, live music, scenic chairlift rides and hikes, aerial adventure tours, lodge bar, pumpkin painting, face painting, mountain biking, scenic hayrides and more.
Admission is free. Contact katie@westmtn.net for more information.
SUNDAY
Sensory Friendly Morning
GLENS FALLS — The World Awareness Children’s Museum will offer a Sensory Friendly Morning from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at 89 Warren St.
Sensory Friendly Mornings are a time for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum to visit the museum for an experience catered to their needs. Lights will be dimmed, exhibit sounds turned off and sensory equipment available. A certified special education teacher will be on site to provide specialized programming and act as a resource for parents and caretakers.
This program is free for families with children who have sensory sensitivities or are on the Autism Spectrum.
