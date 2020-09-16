Adirondack Film Festival announces lineup

“Half the fun of a film festival is circling the schedule blocks and trying to figure out where to go and when. I can’t imagine a festival experience without plotting your plan of attack,” Rabinovitz said.

The schedule will replace the traditional downtown venues — The Wood Theater, The Park Theater — with rooms in the home. Patrons may find themselves finishing up a movie in the bedroom and then racing to their living room to catch the next film on their list.

This “film fest experience” schedule will exist from Thursday through Saturday. For those wanting to watch whatever they want, whenever they want it, the full catalog of films will be available “on demand” for Sunday.

Filmgoers will vote on their favorites through a live voting app, and an awards ceremony will be held via Zoom, with AFF trophies mailed to the filmmakers after the festival.

AFF is screening 16 feature-length films and 105 short films divided into 22 blocks. Each film will have a very brief pre-recorded introduction by the filmmaker in lieu of a question-and-answer session. Films will be screened via a Netflix-style platform that can be viewed either on a computer or a TV.