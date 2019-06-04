{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Eagle Flyer zip line at Wild West Ranch and Western Town is not opening this season.

A message on its Facebook page says: “Please be advised that the ADK Eagle Flyer is closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please check back periodically for updates.”

When contacted for comment, the property manager for Wild West Ranch, who refers to himself as “Uncle Tony,” would not say much.

“We’re doing new things to the ranch. I’m not at liberty to say,” he said.

The ranch contracted with Adirondack Extreme, the tree-top adventure course located off Exit 24 of the Northway, to run the ride.

“We are no longer operating the ride and I’m not sure if they have an operator or not,” Adirondack Extreme owner Jamie Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson said it was a “mutual agreement to part ways.”

The zip line, which runs from the top of French Mountain to the ranch, opened to great fanfare in 2016. The 3,450-foot line begins in Queensbury and descends 1,000 feet to end at the ranch. The rider hits speeds of 50 miles per hour and flies as high as 125 feet off the ground. Riders have views of Prospect Mountain, Lake George and the High Peaks in the distance.

The ride was a project conceived by Ralph Macchio Sr., father of “Karate Kid” actor Ralph Macchio, who has owned the ranch since 2005.

Macchio said previously that the estimated cost of the ride was about $4.5 million.

