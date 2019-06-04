QUEENSBURY — The Adirondack Eagle Flyer zip line at Wild West Ranch and Western Town is not opening this season.
A message on its Facebook page says: “Please be advised that the ADK Eagle Flyer is closed until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please check back periodically for updates.”
When contacted for comment, the property manager for Wild West Ranch, who refers to himself as “Uncle Tony,” would not say much.
“We’re doing new things to the ranch. I’m not at liberty to say,” he said.
The ranch contracted with Adirondack Extreme, the tree-top adventure course located off Exit 24 of the Northway, to run the ride.
“We are no longer operating the ride and I’m not sure if they have an operator or not,” Adirondack Extreme owner Jamie Johnson said Tuesday.
Johnson said it was a “mutual agreement to part ways.”
The zip line, which runs from the top of French Mountain to the ranch, opened to great fanfare in 2016. The 3,450-foot line begins in Queensbury and descends 1,000 feet to end at the ranch. The rider hits speeds of 50 miles per hour and flies as high as 125 feet off the ground. Riders have views of Prospect Mountain, Lake George and the High Peaks in the distance.
The ride was a project conceived by Ralph Macchio Sr., father of “Karate Kid” actor Ralph Macchio, who has owned the ranch since 2005.
Macchio said previously that the estimated cost of the ride was about $4.5 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.