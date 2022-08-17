Adirondack Creamery to host Ice Cream Field Day to benefit Glen Lake and Glen Lake Park

QUEENSBURY — Adirondack Creamery will host an ice cream social on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to benefit the Glen Lake Protection Fund and restoration projects at Glen Lake Park.

Adirondack Creamery has used its products to bring people together to support Ukrainian and Syrian refugees as well as summer meal programs for children in poverty-stricken sections of Rochester.

The company is now sharing its ice cream to support a community cause close to home in the Lake George region.

“There is nothing better than ice cream to bring people together to celebrate and recognize the value Glen Lake and the park provide to all members of our community,” Adirondack Creamery owner and founder Paul Nasrani said in a news release. “We hope to not only raise financial contributions but awareness of the need to protect and restore these two wonderful recreational locations.”

Adirondack Creamery will feature a selection of flavors including familiar favorites as well as unique flavors such as Kulfi Pistachio Cardamom and Syrian Date and Walnut. The event will include family fun field games, and children are invited to share chalk art and paintings of their favorite activities or memories in the lake or on the playground.

“It will be a wonderful community event and remind us that while we may enjoy the lake in many different ways (fishing, paddling, swimming or boating), protecting it for future generations is a priority we can all agree upon,” added Nasrani.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds from the $5 admission fee and any donations received benefit the Glen Lake Protection Fund and restoration projects at Glen Lake Park. It will be held at Glen Lake Park across from the Glen Lake kayak launch at 290 Glen Lake Road.

Adirondack Creamery is a small family-owned and operated business founded at Silver Bay on Lake George.