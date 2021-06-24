Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail 'Digital Passport' offers prizes

On Wednesday, the chamber unveiled its new online incentive, the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail "Digital Passport," which allows participants to gain access to special offers and a chance to win gear — all by using a cellphone.

“The craft beverage industry is a year-round attraction that ranked high in consumer traveler surveys distributed by our destination partners to gain insight into what people are looking for when they visit our area,” said Executive Director Gina Mintzer in a news release. “We feel this is an offering that will help visitors find what they’re looking for and gain more visibility for our local craft beverage scene.”