Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail 'Digital Passport' offers prizes

LAKE GEORGE — Craft beverages and prizes? The regional chamber of commerce thinks it has crafted the right blend.
On Wednesday, the chamber unveiled its new online incentive, the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail "Digital Passport," which allows participants to gain access to special offers and a chance to win gear — all by using a cellphone.
“The craft beverage industry is a year-round attraction that ranked high in consumer traveler surveys distributed by our destination partners to gain insight into what people are looking for when they visit our area,” said Executive Director Gina Mintzer in a news release. “We feel this is an offering that will help visitors find what they’re looking for and gain more visibility for our local craft beverage scene.”
The passport is currently highlighting 15 local beverage producers, with plans for more. Participating locations include:
- Adirondack Pub & Brewery
- Adirondack Winery
- Argyle Brewing Company LLC
- Battle Hill Brewing Company
- Bolton Landing Brewing Company
- Common Roots Brewing Company
- Cooper's Cave Ale Company
- Hicks Orchard
- Lake George Distilling Co.
- Ledge Hill Brewing Company
- Ledge Rock Hill Winery LLC
- Mean Max Brew Works
- Northway Brewing Co.
- Paradox Brewing
- Slickfin Brewing Company
Checking in at five locations wins a ACBT window cling; 10 locations receives a reusable tote bag; and every location gains entry into a grand prize raffle.
Pickup for prizes is on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the village information center, located at 1 Beach Road.
To sign up for a passport, go to adkcraftbev.com.
Once signed up, participants should receive a text or email with a link to their passport, which is immediately ready to use. There is no app to download. The passport can be saved to the user’s smartphone home screen for one-tap access.